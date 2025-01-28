South Korea's New Era: Virtual Asset User Protection Act 2024 Sets a Bold Standard 한국가상자산 산업의새로운 패러다임: 2024년가상자산이용자보호법이 제시하는 방향

Background 배경

It is no secret that many South Koreans are avid crypto enthusiasts. According to a report by the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit, the number of crypto wallet users in South Korea surged to 6.45 million by the end of 2023, up from just 1.9 million at the start of 2021.1 한국은 전 세계 가장 큰 암호화폐 시장 중 하나이며, 대중의 암호화폐에 대한 인지도는 그 어는 국가보다 높습니다. 한국 금융정보분석원(KFIU)의 보고서에 따르면, 2021년 초 190만 명에 불과했던 한국의 암호화폐 지갑 사용자 수가 2023년 말에는 645만 명으로 급증했습니다.

The collapse of Terra Luna,2 a locally developed project, profoundly impacted South Korea's Web3 sector with heightened suspicion and an increasing demand for regulation. The incident highlighted vulnerabilities within the sector and led to significant financial losses for many investors. This, combined with the fallout from the FTX scandal,3 underscored the urgent need for stronger regulatory measures to protect users and restore confidence in the Web3 industry. As a result, South Korea has introduced the Virtual Asset User Protection Act4 ("VAUPA") to address these issues and ensure a more secure environment for consumers. This legislation aims to restore confidence and improve the country's reputation in the crypto space. 2022년 한국의 대표적인 프로젝트 중 하나였던 테라 루나의 붕괴는 한국의 웹3(Web3) 분야에 큰 충격을 주었고, 이에 따라 규제에 대한 요구가 높아졌습니다. 이 사건은 해당 분야의 취약성을 부각시켰고 많은 투자자들에게 상당한 재정적 손실을 안겼습니다. 같은 해, 이러한 상황은 FTX 스캔들로 인한 후폭풍과 결합되어, 이용자 보호를 강화하고 웹3 산업에 대한 신뢰를 회복하기 위한 강력한 규제 조치의 필요성을 더욱 야기했습니다. 그 결과, 한국 정부는 이러한 문제를 해결하고 소비자들에게 더 안전한 환경을 제공하기 위해 "가상자산 이용자 보호등에 관한 법률(이하 가상자산이용자보호법)"을 도입했습니다. 이 법안은 시장의 신뢰를 회복하고 암호화폐 분야에서의 국가 명성을 향상시키는 것을 목표로 하고 있습니다.

Although South Korea is an early adopter of this type of regulation, similar rules and frameworks are already in place worldwide to enhance the credibility and reliability of the virtual asset industry. This represents a general trend towards greater regulatory supervision. 비록 한국이 이러한 유형의 규제를 처음 도입하는 초기 채택국이지만, 유사한 규칙과 프레임워크는 이미 전 세계적으로 가상자산 산업의 신뢰성을 향상시키기 위해 존재해왔으며, 한국의 가상자산이용자보호법의 시행은 가상자산분야의 더 큰 규제 감을 향한 일반적인 세를 나타냅니다.

What does this mean for virtual asset service providers5 and users6? 가상자산사업자 및이용자7 에게의미하는 바

Virtual Asset Service Providers will need to adhere to stricter compliance guidelines. This includes implementing robust security measures, ensuring transparent operations, and protecting user data, especially regarding the protection8 and safekeeping9 of virtual assets.10 시행법에 따르면, 가상자산 사업자에게는 더 엄격한 준수 지침이 요구됩니다. 여기에는 강력한 보안 조치를 구현하고, 투명한 운영을 보장하며, 가상자산 의 보호와 안전한 보관과 관련하여 이용자 정보를 보호하는 것이 포함됩니다.

The new law could boost consumer confidence by providing a regulatory framework aimed at safeguarding users. 해당 법은 사용자를 보호하기 위한 규제 프레임워크를 제공함으로써 이용자로부터의 신뢰를 구축하는 것을 목표로 합니다.

Virtual Asset Service Providers ("VASPs") must keep users' deposits separate from their own funds by depositing them with a reputable institution (custodian) like a bank in a client money account.11 Further, funds deposited with a custodian cannot be offset, attached, transferred, or used as collateral except in specific cases outlined by the VAUPA.12 가상자산 사업자는 이용자의 예금을 자신들의 자금과 분리하여 은행과 같은 신뢰할 수 있는 기관(수탁 기관)에 고객 자금 계좌로 예치해야 합니다. 또한, 수탁 기관에 예치된 자금은 가상자산이용자보호법에 명시된 특정 사례를 제외하고는 상계, 압류, 이전 또는 담보로 사용할 수 없습니다.

The Bank of Korea has voted to require VASPs to submit quarterly reports. In addition to such quarterly reports, VASPs may also have to submit documents such as operational and risk management reports as well as data related to virtual asset transactions. VASPs are also expected to take necessary measures such as obtaining insurance or mutual aid programs or accumulating reserves under the Financial Services Commission ("FSC") guidelines to fulfil their liabilities or obligations in the event of accidents such as hacking and computer failures.13 나아가 한국은행은 가상자산 사업자가 분기별 보고서를 제출하도록 요구합니다. 이러한 분기별 보고서 외에도 가상자산사업자는 운영 및 리스크 관리 보고서와 가상자산 거래 관련 데이터와 같은 문서를 제출해야 할 수도 있습니다. 이외에도 가상자산사업자는 해킹 및 컴퓨터 오류와 같은 사고 발생 시 책임이나 의무를 이행하기 위해 금융위원회 지침에 따라 보험이나 상호 원조 프로그램을 얻거나 준비금을 적립하는 등의 필요한 조치를 취해야 합니다.

South Korea as a Jurisdiction for the Virtual Assets Sector 가상자산부문에서의 대한민국관할권의 South Korea as a Jurisdiction for the Virtual Assets Sector

Listing on a South Korean exchange is not a simple exercise—it is now a tangle of regulations, market dynamics, and economic requirements. In February 2023, the FSC published a "Security Token Issuance and Distribution Regulation System Improvement Plan and Security Token Policy Tasks" ("Policy Tasks").14 The key Policy Tasks include (i) providing principles for determining whether a digital asset would be deemed a security and (ii) establishing a regulatory foundation to ensure an appropriate market for issuing and circulating security tokens. Security tokens issued overseas may also be considered a security under certain circumstances. An over-the-counter market and a dedicated exchange at the Korea Exchange were introduced for trading security tokens. 한국 내 가상자산거래소에 상장하는 것은 규제, 시장 역학, 경제적 요구사항들이 얽혀 있어, 복잡성이 증대되고 있습니다. 2023년 2월, 금융위원회는 " 토큰 증권(Security Token) 발행·유통 규율체계 정비방안 " (이하 정비 방안)15를 발표했습니다. 주요 정비 방안에는 (i) 지털 자산이 증권으로 간주될지 여부를 결정하는 원칙 제공과 (ii) 증권형 토큰의 발행 및 유통간 시장 안정을 보장하기 위한 규제 기반 구축이 포함됩니다. 해외에서 발행된 증권형 토큰도 특정 상황에서는 증권으로 간주될 수 있습니다. 한국거래소에서는 증권형 토큰 거래를 위한 장외 시장과 전용 거래소가 도입되었습니다.

The crypto industry's Wild West days are slowly giving way to a more structured and reliable framework, much like what we see in the securities and commodities world. The VAUPA framework is paving the way, and it is reflective of requirements underway in other parts of the world like Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates ("UAE") and the UK. 가상자산산업은 그간 회색지대 내에 노출되어 있었으나, 점차 증권 및 금융상품 시장과 유사한 프레임워크를 구축하는 형태로 변모하고 있습니다. 가상자산이용자보호법은 싱가포르, 홍콩, 아랍에미리트(UAE) 및 영국과 같은 다른 관할권에서도 진행 중인 요구사항을 반영하고 있습니다.

Why South Korean companies should pivot to the UAE market? 한국기업들이 UAE 시장에주목해야하는 이유

The UAE is a hotbed for innovation and technology and has made its position known around the world as a crypto-friendly jurisdiction and home for many crypto natives while creating workable regulator frameworks within a virtually tax-free environment. This would be in stark contrast to the heavy suspicion and recrimination rampant in South Korea for many Web3 developers and companies. UAE는 혁신과 기술의 중심지이며, 가상자산 친화적인 관할 구역으로서 전 세계적으로 알려져 있으며, 많은 가상자산 보유자들에게 안정적인 환경을 제공하고 있습니다. 동시에 사실상 세금이 없는 환경에서 실현 가능한 규제 프레임워크를 구축했습니다. 이는 한국에서 많은 웹3 개발자와 기업들이 겪고 있는 규제로 인한 사업 진행에 대한 부담과는 대조되는 모습을 보입니다.

Investors and companies in South Korea can choose from a variety of sector-specific free zones within the UAE, such as the DIFC and ADGM, which are renowned financial free zones with strong reputations and robust regulatory frameworks. Alternatively, more crypto native projects can benefit from the expertise of a virtual asset-specific regulator, like VARA, in Dubai. Additionally, the mainland offers the flexibility to conduct business beyond the UAE's border without additional approvals. 한국의 투자자와 기업들은 두바이국제금융센터16 와 아부다비글로벌마켓17 과 같은 규제 프레임워크를 갖춘 유명 금융 자유구역을 포함하여 UAE 내 다양한 분야별 자유구역을 선택할 수 있습니다. 또는, 2022년 설립된 두바이의 가상자산규제기관VARA18 을 통해 더 많은 가상자산 프로젝트가 안정적인 규제 혜택을 볼 수 있습니다. 또한, 메인랜드라고 불리는 본토에서는 별도 승인 없이 UAE 외부 국가들과의 비즈니스를 수행이 가능한 유연성을 제공합니다.

The UAE's strategic location, robust economy, and business-friendly environment make it ideal for setting up a company. Moreover, with benefits like 100% foreign ownership in many cases, a low corporate tax rate of only 9%, and no withholding tax, it makes for a compelling opportunity. UAE는 전략적 위치, 견고한 경제, 그리고 비즈니스 친화적인 환경은 회사 설립에 이상적입니다. 더욱이, 설립할 기업의 외국인 지분 100%, 9%의 낮은 법인세율, 그리고 원천징수세가 없는 점은 해외 진출을 희망하는 기업에게 매력적인 고려 요소가 될 수 있습니다.

Conclusion 결로

This is no longer 2017 or 2019, where a crypto company could launch a project in major jurisdictions and issue tokens with impunity. The law is slow, but it eventually does catch up to technology, especially technology that can affect the livelihoods and savings of retail customers with the actions of a few bad actors. The changes in South Korea mirror the rising regulations in popular destinations like Singapore, Hong Kong and the UAE. However, for any Web3 project building for the future, it is essential to consider the best strategic bet for its operations in the long-term based on their specific needs. The UAE provides a friendlier but safe operation environment with sufficient supervision to bolster confidence and sufficient benefits to make a move enticing. 현재는 2019년처럼 가상자산 사가 요 관할 구역에서 프로젝트를 시작하고 토큰을 자유롭게 발행할 수 있는 시기가 아닙니다. 법은 기술 발전보다 느리더라도 결국 입법과 시행 과정을 거치게 됩니다. 특히 소수의 개인 및 기업들의 악의적인 활동이 이용자의 생계에 영향을 미칠 수 있는 기술의 경우에는 더욱 그렇습니다. 한국의 규제 변화는 싱가포르, 홍콩, UAE와 같은 가상자산 중심지에서의 규제 패턴과 유사합니다. 미래를 위한 웹3 프로젝트를 구축하는 경우, 특정 필요에 따라 장기적으로 운영에 가장 적합한 전략적 선택을 고려하는 것이 필수적입니다. UAE는 신뢰를 높이기 위한 충분한 감독과 함께 더 친화적이면서도 안전한 운영 환경을 제공하며, 기업의 해외 진출을 매력적으로 만드는 충분한 혜택을 제공합니다.

