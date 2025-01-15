New Regulatory Technical Standards Of The EU On Crypto-asset Trading Platforms: What It Means For Order Book Records

On 29 November 2024, the European Commission adopted new regulatory technical standards to supplement the EU Regulation 2023/1114 on markets in crypto-assets (MiCAR). These regulatory technical standards specify the content and format of order book records for crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) operating crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). The move comes as part of the EU's broader effort to regulate the rapidly growing crypto-asset market and ensure greater transparency and consumer protection.

The new regulatory technical standards outline detailed requirements for CATPs, specifically related to requirements of maintaining records for crypto-asset orders. These records must be made available to competent authorities, ensuring that data related to crypto-asset transactions is accessible for regulatory oversight.

Key provisions include:

Order data : CATPs must provide to the competent authority detailed data on all orders, including information on parties involved, trading capacity, order types, pricing, and strategy.

: CATPs must provide to the competent authority detailed data on all orders, including information on parties involved, trading capacity, order types, pricing, and strategy. Identity verification : There is a requirement for CATPs to identify both natural persons and legal entities using designated identifiers, ensuring transparency regarding the person performing trading.

: There is a requirement for CATPs to identify both natural persons and legal entities using designated identifiers, ensuring transparency regarding the person performing trading. Keeping records : CATPs must accurately keep records of matters relating to crypto-asset orders.

: CATPs must accurately keep records of matters relating to crypto-asset orders. Data access : The new regulatory technical standards promote the use of standardised electronic and readable formats, developed under the ISO 20022 methodology, providing efficient and secure data sharing between platforms and competent authorities.

: The new regulatory technical standards promote the use of standardised electronic and readable formats, developed under the ISO 20022 methodology, providing efficient and secure data sharing between platforms and competent authorities. Identification codes: There is an obligation for CATPs to keep an individual identification code (IIC) for crypto-asset orders as well as trading transaction identification codes (TTICs).

The new regulatory technical standards will now undergo examination by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament. If there are no objections, it will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and will come into force 20 days later, marking an important step in the implementation of MiCAR.

The new regulatory technical standards can be found here.

