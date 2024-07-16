If you would like to offer virtual asset services (or conduct virtual asset activities) in Dubai, you must obtain the relevant licences and/or approval from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority ("VARA"). In this article we provide you with a high-level overview of the licencing process, associated costs, and practical tips for applicants.

April 2024: Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority ("VARA") Licencing Process for New Firms

As the world's first authority solely for the regulation of virtual assets ("VAs") and VA related activities, VARA's regulatory regime enables virtual asset service providers ("VASPs") to conduct business in a robust environment underpinned by clear rules, regulations, and guidelines. This marks a new wave of highly anticipated regulatory oversight in this industry.

VASPs conducting VA activities without a VARA licence prior to February 2023 ("Legacy VA Operators") may apply for the Dubai Legacy Program, the purpose of which is to facilitate a seamless transition into VARA's remit. A successful application results in either a no-objection certificate or a 12-month Legacy Operating Permit ("LOP"). During the LOP phase, VASPs must fully comply with all licencing and supervision requirements.

VASPs seeking to offer VA services/conduct VA activities ("New Firm" or "New Firms") in the Emirate of Dubai (excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre ("DIFC")) ("Dubai"), must first apply for a regulatory licence from VARA. This article provides you with a high-level overview on how to apply for a VARA licence as a New Firm, including key features of the licencing framework.

Practical tips for VARA applicants

1. Exercise diligence when submitting documents. Stage 2 step 2 of the licencing process below is usually the longest part of the application, as it relies on the strength and quality of the submissions.

2. Ensure compliance with all requirements in laws, regulations and rulebooks. This includes conducting a thorough gap analysis of your policies and procedures, in accordance with requirements in rulebooks, to ensure all i's are dotted and t's crossed.

3. Plan outsourcing arrangements in advance. If your business model includes outsourcing certain operations and roles, make sure you have a plan in place to do so, and to the extent that you can prior to getting a licence, act on it.

4. Be proactive with your application. Stay on top of your game, don't miss deadlines, and demonstrate collaboration with your VARA licencing point-of-contact.

VARA's Licencing Framework