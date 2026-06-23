Law No. 12 of 1996 is one of Egypt’s main laws governing the rights, protection, and care of children. It addresses key matters relating to childhood and motherhood, including healthcare, birth registration, family care, social protection, education, child welfare, and protection from abuse, neglect, exploitation, and other risks affecting children.

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This Translation of Law No. 12 of 1996 presents the Child Law and its Executive Regulations in English, covering Egypt’s child protection laws.

Law No. 12 of 1996 is one of Egypt’s main laws governing the rights, protection, and care of children. It addresses key matters relating to childhood and motherhood, including healthcare, birth registration, family care, social protection, education, child welfare, and protection from abuse, neglect, exploitation, and other risks affecting children.

This Translation of the Child Law is prepared to support readers, legal professionals, institutions, and stakeholders who need to review Law No. 12 of 1996 in English. The English version of the Child Law helps make the provisions of the law more accessible by presenting the main legal rules related to children’s rights, child protection, nurseries, healthcare, social care, education, and juvenile justice in a clear English format.

The application of Law No. 12 of 1996 is supported by Prime Ministerial Decree No. 2075 of 2010, which issued the Executive Regulations of the Child Law. These regulations set out the practical procedures and administrative rules required to implement the Child Law, including the responsibilities of competent authorities, reporting requirements, and mechanisms connected to child protection and welfare.

Accordingly, this Translation of Law No. 12 of 1996 offers a useful English version of the Child Law, including the Executive Regulations of the Child Law issued by Prime Ministerial Decree No. 2075 of 2010, for anyone reviewing Egypt’s legal framework for child protection. This Translation of the Child Law should be read as a general guide to the law and the regulations issued for its implementation under Egyptian legislation.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.