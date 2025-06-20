Parental Child Abduction Under UAE Law - MBC Interview (Video)

self

Dr. Hassan Elhais, Legal Consultant of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy recently attended an interview with MBC group regarding Parental Child Abduction under UAE Law. Middle East's first news and entertainment industry, MBC (Middle-East Broadcasting Center) is a gigantic media industry in the Arab world. History says that in 1991 in London, MBC launched the first private free to air satellite which was later moved to Dubai in 2002 making it their headquarters until now. Spreading accurate information, entertaining readers through informative channels and radios, spreading awareness among youth, interacting channels for kids are some major agendas of MBC, thereby keeping the viewers entertained for 23 years now and counting.

In the session Dr. Elhais discussed various aspect child abduction by parents from other countries and the legal redress available to other spouse residing outside UAE. Dr. Elhais further discussed regarding the custody cases within UAE and judgment for custody received from other countries.

