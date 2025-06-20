ARTICLE
20 June 2025

Parental Child Abduction Under UAE Law - MBC Interview (Video)

Dr Hassan Elhais

Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.
Dr. Hassan Elhais, Legal Consultant of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy recently attended an interview with MBC group regarding Parental Child Abduction under UAE Law. Middle East's first news and entertainment industry, MBC (Middle-East Broadcasting Center) is a gigantic media industry in the Arab world...
Dr. Hassan Elhais, Legal Consultant of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy recently attended an interview with MBC group regarding Parental Child Abduction under UAE Law. Middle East's first news and entertainment industry, MBC (Middle-East Broadcasting Center) is a gigantic media industry in the Arab world. History says that in 1991 in London, MBC launched the first private free to air satellite which was later moved to Dubai in 2002 making it their headquarters until now. Spreading accurate information, entertaining readers through informative channels and radios, spreading awareness among youth, interacting channels for kids are some major agendas of MBC, thereby keeping the viewers entertained for 23 years now and counting.

In the session Dr. Elhais discussed various aspect child abduction by parents from other countries and the legal redress available to other spouse residing outside UAE. Dr. Elhais further discussed regarding the custody cases within UAE and judgment for custody received from other countries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

