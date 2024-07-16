Notification: Family Member Policy Update

We would like to notify everyone that recently, the Family Member Policy in Malta has been updated and currently the salary threshold is estimated to be €18,940 as per the update issued by the National Statistics Office on 12th June 2024. This is equivalent to the median wage, with an addition of twenty percent income for each member of the family who will be the subject of the application.

May we remind you that this policy on family members of third-country nationals is available to those who do not qualify for family reunification by means of the Family Reunification Regulations S.L. 217.06.

If you require our assistance on family reunification or the family member policy application, or any other immigration procedures or appeals in Malta, please get in touch on info@sciberras.legal.

This article is for information purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.