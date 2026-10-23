Importer Must Know: Halal Product Verification Procedure For Imported Goods In Indonesia

For companies engaged in import activities, compliance with Indonesian import requirements extends beyond business licensing and customs formalities. Importers must also comply with specific technical requirements applicable to certain types of products entering Indonesia.

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For companies engaged in import activities, compliance with Indonesian import requirements extends beyond business licensing and customs formalities. Importers must also comply with specific technical requirements applicable to certain types of products entering Indonesia.

One of the latest regulatory developments that importers should be aware of is Regulation of the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (“BPJPH”) No. 4 of 2026 on the Verification of the Conformity of Foreign Halal Products Entering the Territory of Indonesia (“BPJPH Regulation 4/2026”).

BPJPH Regulation 4/2026, which effective on 9 September 2026 introduces a Halal Product Verification mechanism for foreign products entering Indonesia. Under this mechanism, importers are required not only to ensure that their products are covered by a halal certificate but also to verify the conformity between the halal documentation and the physical products to be shipped to Indonesia.

What Importers Need to Know

In general, before importing goods into Indonesia, importers must obtain a Business Identification Number (“NIB“), which serves as an Importer Identification Number (Angka Pengenal Importir), register with the Directorate General of Customs and Excise, and fulfill the required administrative documentation under Law No. 17 of 2006 on Customs (“Customs Law“). Importers must also ensure the correct HS Code classification of the imported goods and comply with the applicable prohibitions and restrictions based on the type of goods, as regulated under Minister of Trade Regulation No. 18 of 2026 on the Second Amendment to Minister of Trade Regulation No. 16 of 2025 on Import Policies and Arrangements.

Following the issuance of BPJPH Regulation 4/2026, importers are subject to a new requirement under Article 2 paragraph (3), namely that Halal Product Verification must be completed prior to the submission of the import customs declaration. In essence, Halal Product Verification involves verifying the conformity between the halal documentation and the products to be shipped, which is conducted in the country of loading and/or the country of origin. Accordingly, the existence of a halal certificate or registration of a foreign halal certificate must be supported by a verification process for each shipment entering Indonesia.

In simple terms, the process can be illustrated as follows:

Overview of the Process

Product and halal documentation Halal Product Verification Application Inspection in the country of origin/loading Halal Product Verification Report Shipment to Indonesia Import customs declaration

Halal Product Verification

Halal Product Verification is not a new halal certification process. Rather, it is intended to verify that products declared halal based on their administrative documentation correspond to the physical products to be shipped to Indonesia.

Pursuant to Article 6 of BPJPH Regulation 4/2026, Halal Product Verification involves examining the conformity between halal certification documents and the physical condition of the products, including:

type of product and the product specified in the halal certificate or registration of the foreign halal certificate;

halal certificate number or registration number stated on the packaging;

HS Code of the product;

quantity or volume of the goods;

production code;

production date;

unit of the product;

invoice and purchase order;

packaging and the inclusion of the Halal Label; and

certain aspects relating to the storage, loading, and distribution of the product.

The verification of the halal certification documents against the physical condition of the products is conducted by an Inspection Institution designated by BPJPH directly at the goods loading warehouse before shipment in the country of loading and/or country of origin. Accordingly, importers should ensure consistency between the halal certificate, commercial documents, shipment data, and the physical goods to be shipped.

Products Subject to Halal Product Verification

In principle, Government Regulation No. 42 of 2024 on the Implementation of Halal Product Assurance jucto BPJPH Regulation 4/2026, provides that goods and/or services related to food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, chemical products, biological products, genetically engineered products, and consumer goods that are imported into, circulated, and traded in Indonesia are subject to the Halal Product Assurance requirements. These requirements include obtaining halal certification and undergoing Halal Product Verification prior to entering Indonesia.

For legal certainty regarding the products subject to Halal Product Verification, Article 15 of BPJPH Regulation 4/2026 provides that the Head of BPJPH must establish a List of Foreign Halal Products, together with their respective HS Codes. However, as of the date of this article, BPJPH has not yet issued any regulation or decision establishing the List of Foreign Halal Products.

Halal Product Verification Procedure

The Halal Product Verification Procedure is carried out through the following stages:

Verification Procedure: 6 Stages

Application Submission Importer submits an application for Halal Product Verification through the Integrated Electronic System at https://ptsp.halal.go.id. Document Verification and Validation Inspection Institution selected by the Importer verifies and validates the completeness of the Importer’s documents. Invoice and Payment BPJPH issues an invoice, which must be paid by the Importer. The Importer submits proof of payment through the Integrated Electronic System at https://ptsp.halal.go.id. Implementation Schedule Importers are required to provide information regarding the timing of such implementation no later than 30 (thirty) calendar days after payment is received. Max. 30 calendar days after payment Halal Product Verification Inspection Institution conducts the Halal Product Verification within a maximum period of 15 (fifteen) calendar days from the date importer submit the implementation schedule. Max. 15 calendar days after schedule submitted Halal Product Verification Report The results of the Halal Product Verification are documented in the Halal Product Verification Report (“LPPH”), which must be uploaded by the Importer to SINSW. The Importer must have the LPPH when submitting the import customs declaration.

Administrative Sanctions

As stipulated under Article 21 of BPJPH Regulation 4/2026, an Importer that fails to fulfill its obligation to have an LPPH when submitting an import customs declaration may be subject to administrative sanctions in the form of a written warning, revocation of the halal certificate, revocation of the registration number, withdrawal of the goods from circulation, and/or destruction of the goods.

Conclusion

Halal Product Verification is an important requirement that Importers should consider when importing products into Indonesia. The mechanism introduced under BPJPH Regulation 4/2026 is intended to ensure consistency between halal certification documents and the products actually shipped to Indonesia, thereby reducing the risk of goods being withdrawn from circulation and/or destroyed upon arrival in Indonesia.

Importers should ensure that their halal documentation, shipment data, and the physical condition of the goods are consistent, and that the LPPH is available when submitting the import customs declaration. Compliance with these requirements is essential to mitigate the risk of administrative sanctions, including the withdrawal or destruction of goods.

Should be noted that BPJPH Regulation 4/2026 does not explicitly stipulate that halal product verification is part of the prohibitions and restrictions (lartas) on imported products. Nevertheless, Halal Product verification should still be taken into consideration to ensure that imported products comply with the required halal certification documents, especially for importers who import declared and/or certified their product as Halal Products.

For companies engaged in import activities, compliance with Indonesian import requirements extends beyond business licensing and customs formalities. Importers must also comply with specific technical requirements applicable to certain types of products entering Indonesia.

One of the latest regulatory developments that importers should be aware of is Regulation of the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (“BPJPH”) No. 4 of 2026 on the Verification of the Conformity of Foreign Halal Products Entering the Territory of Indonesia (“BPJPH Regulation 4/2026”).

BPJPH Regulation 4/2026, which effective on 9 September 2026 introduces a Halal Product Verification mechanism for foreign products entering Indonesia. Under this mechanism, importers are required not only to ensure that their products are covered by a halal certificate but also to verify the conformity between the halal documentation and the physical products to be shipped to Indonesia.

What Importers Need to Know

In general, before importing goods into Indonesia, importers must obtain a Business Identification Number (“NIB“), which serves as an Importer Identification Number (Angka Pengenal Importir), register with the Directorate General of Customs and Excise, and fulfill the required administrative documentation under Law No. 17 of 2006 on Customs (“Customs Law“). Importers must also ensure the correct HS Code classification of the imported goods and comply with the applicable prohibitions and restrictions based on the type of goods, as regulated under Minister of Trade Regulation No. 18 of 2026 on the Second Amendment to Minister of Trade Regulation No. 16 of 2025 on Import Policies and Arrangements.

Following the issuance of BPJPH Regulation 4/2026, importers are subject to a new requirement under Article 2 paragraph (3), namely that Halal Product Verification must be completed prior to the submission of the import customs declaration. In essence, Halal Product Verification involves verifying the conformity between the halal documentation and the products to be shipped, which is conducted in the country of loading and/or the country of origin. Accordingly, the existence of a halal certificate or registration of a foreign halal certificate must be supported by a verification process for each shipment entering Indonesia.

In simple terms, the process can be illustrated as follows:

Overview of the Process

Halal Product Verification

Halal Product Verification is not a new halal certification process. Rather, it is intended to verify that products declared halal based on their administrative documentation correspond to the physical products to be shipped to Indonesia.

Pursuant to Article 6 of BPJPH Regulation 4/2026, Halal Product Verification involves examining the conformity between halal certification documents and the physical condition of the products, including:

type of product and the product specified in the halal certificate or registration of the foreign halal certificate;

halal certificate number or registration number stated on the packaging;

HS Code of the product;

quantity or volume of the goods;

production code;

production date;

unit of the product;

invoice and purchase order;

packaging and the inclusion of the Halal Label; and

certain aspects relating to the storage, loading, and distribution of the product.

The verification of the halal certification documents against the physical condition of the products is conducted by an Inspection Institution designated by BPJPH directly at the goods loading warehouse before shipment in the country of loading and/or country of origin. Accordingly, importers should ensure consistency between the halal certificate, commercial documents, shipment data, and the physical goods to be shipped.

Products Subject to Halal Product Verification

In principle, Government Regulation No. 42 of 2024 on the Implementation of Halal Product Assurance jucto BPJPH Regulation 4/2026, provides that goods and/or services related to food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, chemical products, biological products, genetically engineered products, and consumer goods that are imported into, circulated, and traded in Indonesia are subject to the Halal Product Assurance requirements. These requirements include obtaining halal certification and undergoing Halal Product Verification prior to entering Indonesia.

For legal certainty regarding the products subject to Halal Product Verification, Article 15 of BPJPH Regulation 4/2026 provides that the Head of BPJPH must establish a List of Foreign Halal Products, together with their respective HS Codes. However, as of the date of this article, BPJPH has not yet issued any regulation or decision establishing the List of Foreign Halal Products.

Halal Product Verification Procedure

The Halal Product Verification Procedure is carried out through the following stages:

Verification Procedure: 6 Stages Application Submission Importer submits an application for Halal Product Verification through the Integrated Electronic System at https://ptsp.halal.go.id. Document Verification and Validation Inspection Institution selected by the Importer verifies and validates the completeness of the Importer’s documents. Invoice and Payment BPJPH issues an invoice, which must be paid by the Importer. The Importer submits proof of payment through the Integrated Electronic System at https://ptsp.halal.go.id. Implementation Schedule Importers are required to provide information regarding the timing of such implementation no later than 30 (thirty) calendar days after payment is received. Max. 30 calendar days after payment Halal Product Verification Inspection Institution conducts the Halal Product Verification within a maximum period of 15 (fifteen) calendar days from the date importer submit the implementation schedule. Max. 15 calendar days after schedule submitted Halal Product Verification Report The results of the Halal Product Verification are documented in the Halal Product Verification Report (“LPPH”), which must be uploaded by the Importer to SINSW. The Importer must have the LPPH when submitting the import customs declaration.

Administrative Sanctions

As stipulated under Article 21 of BPJPH Regulation 4/2026, an Importer that fails to fulfill its obligation to have an LPPH when submitting an import customs declaration may be subject to administrative sanctions in the form of a written warning, revocation of the halal certificate, revocation of the registration number, withdrawal of the goods from circulation, and/or destruction of the goods.

Conclusion

Halal Product Verification is an important requirement that Importers should consider when importing products into Indonesia. The mechanism introduced under BPJPH Regulation 4/2026 is intended to ensure consistency between halal certification documents and the products actually shipped to Indonesia, thereby reducing the risk of goods being withdrawn from circulation and/or destroyed upon arrival in Indonesia.

Importers should ensure that their halal documentation, shipment data, and the physical condition of the goods are consistent, and that the LPPH is available when submitting the import customs declaration. Compliance with these requirements is essential to mitigate the risk of administrative sanctions, including the withdrawal or destruction of goods.

Should be noted that BPJPH Regulation 4/2026 does not explicitly stipulate that halal product verification is part of the prohibitions and restrictions (lartas) on imported products. Nevertheless, Halal Product verification should still be taken into consideration to ensure that imported products comply with the required halal certification documents, especially for importers who import declared and/or certified their product as Halal Products.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.