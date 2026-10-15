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15 October 2026

Fine Of €418,677 For Belarus Sanctions Breaches Upheld In Court

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Duane Morris LLP

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A Lithuanian court has overturned a substantial fine imposed on Dage Capital for alleged violations of EU sanctions against Belarus, involving luxury car sales and banking relationships. The case raises questions about enforcement boundaries and compliance obligations when dealing with sanctioned jurisdictions through third-party intermediaries. This decision could have implications for how companies structure transactions involving sanctioned territories.
Lithuania International Law
Mark Handley
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It is being reported that the Regional Administrative Court of Lithuania has upheld a challenge to a fine of €418,677 imposed by the Financial Crime Investigation Service against the company Dage Capital for breaching the EU’s sanctions against Belarus.

The company sold luxury cars to entities in Poland and the UK for on-sale to Belarus.

The company was also found to have used accounts with the designated Alfa-Bank in Belarus.

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Mark Handley
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