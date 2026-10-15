Fine Of €418,677 For Belarus Sanctions Breaches Upheld In Court

It is being reported that the Regional Administrative Court of Lithuania has upheld a challenge to a fine of €418,677 imposed by the Financial Crime Investigation Service against the company Dage Capital for breaching the EU’s sanctions against Belarus.
The company sold luxury cars to entities in Poland and the UK for on-sale to Belarus.
The company was also found to have used accounts with the designated Alfa-Bank in Belarus.
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