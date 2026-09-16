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16 September 2026

Investigation Into Suspected Exports Of Nearly €6m In Sanctioned Goods To Russia

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Finnish Customs has uncovered a suspected sanctions evasion scheme involving nearly €6 million worth of hydraulic equipment allegedly exported to Russia through false declarations. Two individuals face aggravated charges for routing prohibited goods through Kazakhstan and Türkiye, with prosecutors expected to receive the case by year-end.
Finland International Law
Mark Handley
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Finland’s Customs has issued a press release relating to the latter stages of an investigation into suspected exports to Russia of nearly €6m in “hydraulic pumps and motors as well as various valves” in breach of the EU’s sanctions.

The exports were declared as destined for Kazakhstan and Türkiye, but are alleged to have been exported to Russia.

Two individuals are the suspects with the offences treated as aggravated offences. One of the suspects is also said to be the subject of four other criminal matters pending in the courts.

The press release note that the case will be forwarded to prosecutors by the end of the year.

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