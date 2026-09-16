Investigation Into Suspected Exports Of Nearly €6m In Sanctioned Goods To Russia

Finland’s Customs has issued a press release relating to the latter stages of an investigation into suspected exports to Russia of nearly €6m in “hydraulic pumps and motors as well as various valves” in breach of the EU’s sanctions.

The exports were declared as destined for Kazakhstan and Türkiye, but are alleged to have been exported to Russia.

Two individuals are the suspects with the offences treated as aggravated offences. One of the suspects is also said to be the subject of four other criminal matters pending in the courts.

The press release note that the case will be forwarded to prosecutors by the end of the year.