Individual Fined C. €4.7m For Sanctioned Luxury Car Exports To Russia

Poland’s National Tax Administration has issued a press release confirming the imposition of a PLN 20,000,000 (c. €4.7m) fine on an unnamed entrepreneur.

This is separate from another fine of the same amount that was imposed in April on a company for luxury car exports.

The entrepreneur exported 177 cars and one motorbike between January and June 2023 each valued at over €50,000 in breach of the EU’s prohibition against the export of luxury goods to Russia with a total value of over €19m.

My thanks to Dr Marcin Lukowski for pointing me to the announcement.