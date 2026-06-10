Individual Fined C. €4.7m For Sanctioned Luxury Car Exports To Russia

- in European Union
Poland’s National Tax Administration has issued a press release confirming the imposition of a PLN 20,000,000 (c. €4.7m) fine on an unnamed entrepreneur.
This is separate from another fine of the same amount that was imposed in April on a company for luxury car exports.
The entrepreneur exported 177 cars and one motorbike between January and June 2023 each valued at over €50,000 in breach of the EU’s prohibition against the export of luxury goods to Russia with a total value of over €19m.
My thanks to Dr Marcin Lukowski for pointing me to the announcement.
Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.[View Source]