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26 March 2026

Three Investigated For €17m In Exports Of Trucks And Trailers To Russia And 43 Sanctions Investigations By Customs In 2025

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Finland's Customs has issued a press release relating to a criminal investigation into the alleged export of 135 trucks and 29 trailers to Russia from Finland in 2022 and 2023.
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Mark Handley
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Finland's Customs has issued a press release relating to a criminal investigation into the alleged export of 135 trucks and 29 trailers to Russia from Finland in 2022 and 2023.

It is alleged that the destination of the exports was Kazakhstan or Turkey with Russia only as used for transit, but that the vehicles remained in Russia. The vehicles are valued at €17m.

One individual, the owner of the company, has been detained pending further investigation on suspicion of an aggravated sanctions offence, and two employees are also suspects.

Finland's Customs does not name the company involved, but press reporting has suggested it is Idän Liikennevälitys IL oy from Lappeenranta.

Customs also state that this case is part of a larger investigation into the export of 558 trucks and 45 trailers to Russia valued at €79m.

The same Customs press release states the during 2025 Customs identified 43 sanctions offences of which 17 were classed as "aggravated".

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