11 March 2026

€10m Payment And Rectifying Infractions Required To Obtain Release Of Seized Shadow Fleet Tanker

Further to our earlier post regarding the Belgian seizure of the tanker, the Ethera, it is now being reported that 45 infractions have been identified in relation to the flag status and condition of the vessel.
Mark Handley
It is also being reported that these infractions will need to be rectified before the vessel will be released and that a €10m payment will need to be made. Different reports (here, here and here) describe this payment as a bond, a bail payment, or a fine.

