ARTICLE
19 November 2025

€540,000 Fine For Sanctions Compliance Failings By Online Retailer

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland has issued a €540,000 fine to online retailer Verkkokauppa.com for failings under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.
Finland International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • in European Union

The Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland has issued a €540,000 fine to online retailer Verkkokauppa.com for failings under the Anti-Money Laundering Act. As one of the compliance requirements under the act is compliance with EU and UN sanctions, some of the compliance failings identified included a lack of sanctions screening for customers, including high risk customers seeking to pay cash.

The full Decision is here.

My thanks to Aleksi Pursiainen for mentioning this case on the most recent monthly sanctions webinar hosted by the Network for Financial Crime Prevention.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More