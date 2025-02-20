ARTICLE
20 February 2025

Company Settles With Prosecution And Fined €120,000 For Crimean Exports

DM
The District Court in Amsterdam has issued a judgment arising from the export of machinery from the Netherlands to Crimea in 2016 and 2017 for use in the construction of the Kerch Bridge.
Netherlands International Law
Mark Handley
The company (a B.V. unnamed in the judgment) reached a settlement with the prosecution, whereby no defence was advanced, no appeal would be lodged, and the company agreed to pay the fine of €120,000.

The court found that the prosecution case was made out, and confirmed the terms of the settlement and the proposed fine.

The judgment does not mention any confiscation of the proceeds of crime.

Judgments have also been released in relation to the related prosecutions of two individuals (here and here), both of whom were acquitted.

Authors
Mark Handley
