Fine Imposed On Individual For Imports From Russia

It is being reported that Hungarian authorities have reached a settlement to resolve the prosecution of an individual identified as M.M.

The prosecution was based on importing car parts from Russia, via Belarus, in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The imports are said to have been valued at HUF 35 million (€84,500), and the agreed settlement was for a fine HUF 1 million (€2,400), the confiscation of the imported parts and the payment of legal costs.

This is the first known example of an enforcement action in Hungary.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.