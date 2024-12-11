ARTICLE
11 December 2024

Fine Imposed On Individual For Imports From Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 800 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
It is being reported that Hungarian authorities have reached a settlement to resolve the prosecution of an individual identified as M.M.
European Union International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

It is being reported that Hungarian authorities have reached a settlement to resolve the prosecution of an individual identified as M.M.

The prosecution was based on importing car parts from Russia, via Belarus, in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The imports are said to have been valued at HUF 35 million (€84,500), and the agreed settlement was for a fine HUF 1 million (€2,400), the confiscation of the imported parts and the payment of legal costs.

This is the first known example of an enforcement action in Hungary.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More