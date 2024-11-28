Poland – German National Charged With Exporting Dual-use Goods To Russia

It is being reported that Polish authorities have arrested and charged a German national with exporting dual-use technology to Russia in breach of EU sanctions.

The arrest was in the Lubusz province and relates to the export of machinery which can be used in weapons manufacture. It is also said that the exports were directed at "Russian military plants involved in weapons production".

The individual is reported to have admitted his guilt.

