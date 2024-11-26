ARTICLE
26 November 2024

23 Companies Fined For Sanctions Breaches Imposed To Date

DM
The news website g4media in Romania has made a Freedom of Information request to Romania's ANAF enforcement agency.
Romania International Law
It has published an article summarising the results, and also provided the original response.

The response identifies the following enforcement statistics:

  • 23 companies fined for sanctions breaches to date (between 2020 and 2024);
  • 560,000 lei in fines (c. €112,000);
  • 41,492,169 lei confiscated as the proceeds of crime (c. €8,330,000);
  • 11 of the fined companies have appealed the fines imposed:
    • 4 of those appeals were won by ANAF;
    • the ANAF lost one;
    • 6 of the appeals are pending, although ANAF won 4 of those at first instance;
  • As part of this enforcement ANAF also undertook 7 audits of companies which were doing business with sanctioned entities and imposed fines of 65,575 lei (c. €13,100).

As per our earlier post, as of November 2022, Romania was reported to have imposed fines of 280,000 lei and confiscated 13,171,000 lei (c. €2,650,000). The balance of these further fines have been imposed since that date.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

