23 Companies Fined For Sanctions Breaches Imposed To Date

The news website g4media in Romania has made a Freedom of Information request to Romania's ANAF enforcement agency.

It has published an article summarising the results, and also provided the original response.

The response identifies the following enforcement statistics:

23 companies fined for sanctions breaches to date (between 2020 and 2024);

560,000 lei in fines (c. €112,000);

41,492,169 lei confiscated as the proceeds of crime (c. €8,330,000);

11 of the fined companies have appealed the fines imposed: 4 of those appeals were won by ANAF; the ANAF lost one; 6 of the appeals are pending, although ANAF won 4 of those at first instance;

As part of this enforcement ANAF also undertook 7 audits of companies which were doing business with sanctioned entities and imposed fines of 65,575 lei (c. €13,100).

As per our earlier post, as of November 2022, Romania was reported to have imposed fines of 280,000 lei and confiscated 13,171,000 lei (c. €2,650,000). The balance of these further fines have been imposed since that date.

