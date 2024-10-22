E-commerce in Vietnam has boomed in recent years and especially since the Covid-19 pandemic, fuelled by key factors such as progressive government policies and increased middle-income class and fast-growing internet economy. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), the e-commerce market is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 35 billion by 2025 with annual growth rates of 30%. The most important platforms in Vietnam include:

– Shopee:

Currently one of the leading platforms in Vietnam, known for its user-friendly interface and extensive product range. It often employs aggressive marketing strategies and promotions.

– Lazada

A well-established player, Lazada focuses on a wide variety of products and offers a robust logistics network. It is part of Alibaba Group, which enhances its reach and resources.

– Tiki:

Starting a book retailer, Tiki has expanded into various categories now. It is known for its fast delivery service and focus on quality.

– Sen Đỏ (Sendo):

A local platform that has carved out a niche by focusing on smaller businesses and local sellers, offering a variety of goods, from electronics to fashion.

– TikTok

TikTok primarily attracts young users who are actively looking for new products and trends. This demographic group is crucial for the e-commerce market.

Legal Framework regarding the E-Commerce Market in Vietnam

Decrees 52/2013/ND-CP and 85/2021/ND-CP are the central provisions for regulating the e-commerce market. According to Article 25 of Decree 52/2013/ND-CP, e-commerce platforms can be broken down into the following:

1. Sales E-Commerce Website

A sales e-commerce website is an e-commerce website developed by traders, organizations or individuals by themselves to serve their commercial promotion, sales or service provision.

2. E-Commerce Service Provision Website

An e-commerce service provision website is an e-commerce website developed by traders or organizations to provide an environment for other traders, organizations or individuals to conduct their commercial activities. An e-commerce service provision website could be of the following types:

– e-commerce trading floor

– online auction website

– online promotion website

Cross-Border E-Commerce Activities

Until 2021, there was uncertainty regarding the scope of Decree 52/2013/ND-CP in the context of cross-border e-commerce activities. Subject to this decree were only foreign individuals and organizations that have a presence in Vietnam, or have websites under the Vietnamese domain name. Consequently, there was a great deal of legal uncertainty for foreign individuals or organisations who conducted e-commerce activities despite not having a branch or operating under a Vietnamese domain name. To address this situation, Decree 85/2021/ND-CP was issued, which amended and supplemented some of the regulations of Decree 52/2013/ND-CP and introduced further regulations regarding transparency and social networks.

1. Applicability to foreign investors, traders and organisations

With the issuance of Decree 85/2021/ND-CP, it was clarified that Regulation 52/2013/ND-CP is fully applicable to all foreign individuals and organisations that engage in e-commerce activities. A branch is no longer required for application, instead depends on whether

– Foreign traders and organizations having websites providing e-commerce services in Vietnam, including (i) websites with a Vietnamese domain name (.vn), or (ii) websites with Vietnamese display language, or (iii) website have over 100,000 transactions from Vietnam per year.

– Foreign traders and organizations selling goods on Vietnamese e-commerce exchanges.

– Foreign investors invest directly in Vietnam in the field of e-commerce services. This changed with the enactment of Decree 85/2021/ND-CP, which, in addition to amendments to Decree 52/2013/ND-CP, also introduced regulations regarding transparency obligations and social networks.

2. Transparency

Stricter transparency requirements now apply to goods and services offered on e-commerce platforms, such as product labeling or information on license and/or certificates showing the satisfaction of business conditions in the case of conditional business

3. Social Networks

Furthermore, social networks will be classified as e-commerce platforms if they fulfil one of the following requirements:

– allowing users to open booths for displaying/promoting their goods or services. Service

– allowing users to open accounts to carry out the conclusion of contracts with customers

– having a trading section that allows users to post goods and services for sales

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.