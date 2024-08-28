ARTICLE
28 August 2024

Switzerland Decides On Further Measures On The EU's 14th Sanctions Package

On 21 August 2024, the Swiss Federal Council decided to adopt further measures from the EU's 14th package of restrictive measures against Russia.
Switzerland International Law
On 21 August 2024, the Swiss Federal Council decided to adopt further measures from the EU's 14thpackage of restrictive measures against Russia. On 9 July 2024, Switzerland imposed sanctions on 69 individuals and 89 entities (see previous blog here).

Switzerland's measures include clarification of the bans on Russian diamonds. It also decided to extend the deadlines for granting exemption permits to allow Swiss companies withdraw their investments from Russia and terminate their business activities there.

