On 21 August 2024, the Swiss Federal Council
decided to adopt further measures from the EU's
14thpackage of restrictive measures against Russia. On 9
July 2024, Switzerland imposed sanctions on 69 individuals and 89
entities (see previous blog
here).
Switzerland's measures include clarification of the bans on
Russian diamonds. It also decided to extend the deadlines for
granting exemption permits to allow Swiss companies withdraw their
investments from Russia and terminate their business activities
there.
