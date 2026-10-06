Digital Product Passport And ESPR Are Transforming Product Management – Mini-series Part II

The Digital Product Passport will serve as the data foundation for compliance, repair, recycling and sustainability communication.

New data and governance requirements for Swiss exporters

The Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) is the applicable framework legislation. However, most specific product requirements are only established through delegated acts. The Digital Product Passport is therefore being introduced gradually, rather than simultaneously for all products.

This article is part of a mini-series on the circular economy. The overall regulatory context is explained in « The circular economy is becoming binding product legislation ». The DPP acts as the data bridge linking substance regulation, packaging compliance, repair and environmental communication.

I. Regulatory Framework

The ESPR has been in force since 18 July 2024. It sets out performance requirements and information obligations relating to durability, reparability, recyclability, recycled content, materials, energy and resource consumption, and environmental footprints. In principle, it covers almost all physical goods. Statutory exemptions apply to certain product categories.

The Commission sets out priorities in its work plans. The 2025–2030 work plan lists, amongst other things, textiles, furniture, tyres, mattresses, iron and steel, and aluminium. Horizontal measures are also planned regarding repairability, as well as the proportion of recycled content and the recyclability of electrical and electronic equipment. The years specified in the work plan indicate indicative dates for legislative acts, not necessarily the date on which they come into force.

II. How the Digital Product Passport works

For products subject to ESPR requirements, a Digital Product Passport (DPP) is to be introduced as a general rule, provided that no equivalent digital system exists. The passport may contain information on material composition, origin, repair, recyclability, substances and environmental impacts. The specific delegated act determines which details are actually required.

The DPP is not a product database entirely pre-configured by the EU. Economic operators remain responsible for ensuring that the information is accurate, complete and up to date. Interoperable data carriers and differentiated access rights are intended to make information available to consumers, market surveillance authorities, customs, repair companies and recyclers.

III. Practical implications for Swiss companies

Data model: Product master data, material data, substance information and supplier documentation must be structured and linked in a product-specific manner. Governance: Responsibilities for the creation, verification, approval and updating of the DPP must be defined. Contracts: Suppliers must provide data in agreed formats, to a defined standard of quality and within specified deadlines. Market access: EU importers require reliable information for declarations of conformity, technical documentation and inspections. Data protection and trade secrets: Access rights and data sharing must comply with product-specific requirements.

IV. Implications for the Board of Directors and Executive Management

The DPP must not be treated as an isolated IT project. It links product development, procurement, regulatory affairs, data protection, IT security and communication. Priority is given to product groups from the 2025–2030 work plan. However, the final implementation costs can only be determined on the basis of the relevant delegated act.

Align the product portfolio with the ESPR work plan.

Assess the current status of product, material and substance data.

Define data responsibility and the approval process.

Align supplier contracts with data quality and updating obligations.

Do not use DPP data for environmental claims without verification. Additional requirements apply to communication.

PFAS and other substance data must be reconciled with supply chain evidence. See «PFAS are becoming a litmus test for material cycles» for further details. Packaging-related data and proof of compliance are discussed in greater depth in «The PPWR is already changing packaging today». Repair information and spare parts data are covered in «Repair is becoming part of the business model». «Circularity claims also require robust evidence» is the key reference for the lawful use of data in environmental claims and sustainability labels.

«Circular Economy» mini-series

Find out more about the individual regulations relating to the circular economy in our mini-series. The other articles in the mini-series cover the following topics: