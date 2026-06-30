ESG Legal Update: Central And Eastern Europe And Central Asia Regions (H1 2026)

June 2026 – Drawing on insights from Kinstellar’s ESG Service Line members, this update highlights the most significant ESG-related legal and policy developments across Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia during the first half of 2026.

The period marked a shift from the rapid expansion of ESG regulation towards a more prag matic phase focused on implementation, competitiveness and regulatory recalibration. Across the EU, sustainability obligations remain firmly on the agenda, while reporting timelines, scope and compliance expectations continue to evolve. At the same time, governments across the region accelerated efforts to support the energy transition through renewable energy reforms, energy efficiency measures and new mechanisms promoting low-carbon technologies and sustainable infrastructure.

Beyond the EU, ESG-related regulation continues to gain momentum, with jurisdictions introducing new frameworks covering sustainability disclosures, emissions management, energy efficiency and transparency requirements.

The developments featured in this update demonstrate a common trend: ESG is becoming increasingly operational, with businesses expected not only to make commitments, but also to demonstrate implementation, accountability and measurable progress.

Click on the image below or use this link to read the full overview in English.