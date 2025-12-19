Coal Power Plants In Kazakhstan: Balancing Energy Security And Environmental Commitments

The coal industry continues to play a key role in Kazakhstan's economy. The country consistently ranks among the top 10 global leaders in coal reserves and production, with confirmed geological reserves of around 33.4 billion tons1. The main coal deposits are concentrated in the Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, where the largest thermal coal fields are located. Coal remains the primary source of electricity and heat energy in Kazakhstan. According to public sources, approximately 70% of all electricity in Kazakhstan is generated by coal-fired power plants2.

In his latest Address to the Nation, the President of Kazakhstan emphasised that, given the significant reserves of high-quality coal, it is important for the country to focus on the development of coal-based energy using modern and environmentally safe technologies that minimise environmental impact.

According to the Strategy for Achieving Carbon Neutrality of the Republic of Kazakhstan by 2060, medium- and long-term plans include the implementation of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In this regard, the government plans to develop a roadmap for the phased decommissioning of coal capacities with service lives exceeding 30 years, as well as to equip remaining power units after 2035 with CCS technologies.

According to the Ministry of Energy, by 2035, Kazakhstan plans to implement a large-scale program for the construction of new power units, combined heat and power plants (CHPs), and state regional power plants (GRES) with a total installed capacity of about 7.2 GW3.

Key projects include the construction of the Ekibastuz GRES-3 with a capacity of 2.6 GW, as well as new CHPs in Kurchatov (700 MW), Kokshetau (240 MW), Semey (360 MW), and Ust-Kamenogorsk (360 MW). These coal-fired plants will be built using "clean coal" technologies with minimal environmental impact and will be implemented following a tender process4.

According to Kazakhstan's electricity legislation, the development of coal-fired power projects can be carried out through:

Modernisation and reconstruction of existing facilities under investment programs;

Construction of new generation capacities through open and competitive selection procedures.

Modernisation and Reconstruction of Existing Coal Power Plants

Existing coal-fired power plants may undergo modernisation, expansion, or reconstruction under special investment programs. The implementation of such projects requires:

сonducting independent technical and financial audits prior to approval of the investment program;

the audit results determine the optimal scheme for modernisation, expansion, reconstruction, or upgrading, the impact of the investment program on the service life of main generating equipment, the feasibility of the investment program, and the required funding;

technical and financial audit results and the investment program are reviewed by the Market Council;

based on the Market Council's recommendation, the authorised body decides whether to conclude an investment agreement for modernisation, expansion, reconstruction, or upgrading;

setting target indicators for efficiency, capacity, equipment service life, and environmental performance in the investment agreement;

concluding a long-term contract with the single buyer for the service of maintaining electricity capacity at an individual tariff;

annual monitoring and certification of generating equipment to confirm achieved results5.

Construction of New Coal-Fired Power Plants

The construction of new power plants using solid fuels, including coal, is carried out through a tender, a transparent and competitive mechanism for project selection and implementation.

Participation in the tender is open to potential investors who can demonstrate financial stability and technical readiness for project implementation.

The tender procedure includes several sequential steps:

Determination of project parameters - the location of the power plant, the type of fuel used, and the main technical and economic characteristics are determined based on the results of a feasibility study conducted at the request of the Ministry of Energy;

Publication of the announcement – the Ministry of Energy shall publish a notice of the tender in the media no later than three working days from the date of approval of the tender documentation, but no less than 15 calendar days before the deadline for submission of applications;

Tender documentation includes:

Description of technical, quality, and operational characteristics of the plant in accordance with the Environmental Code; Draft contract for the construction of generating units.

Potential investors must provide:

Copies of company incorporation documents; Proof of financial and material resources in accordance with tender requirements.

Evaluation – the tender committee reviews applications and announces results within 15 working days after opening envelopes;

Contract signing – The winner of the tender shall sign the specified agreement within five business days of receiving the draft agreement for the construction of generating facilities; the authorised body shall then finalise the agreement within 20 calendar days after the results are announced;

Contract with the single buyer – within 30 calendar days after signing the construction contract, a contract is concluded for the service of maintaining electricity capacity at an individual tariff;

Capacity certification – after commissioning, the system operator conducts annual capacity certification. If certified capacity decreases, the service volume is adjusted proportionally.

If there are fewer than two participants or documents do not meet requirements, the tender is declared invalid and held again. If competition is still lacking, the Ministry of Energy may propose the Government recognise a single participant as the winner6.

"Clean Technologies"

Best Available Techniques (BAT) as a Legal Framework for "Clean Coal"

The implementation of clean technologies in coal generation becomes a mandatory regulatory requirement through the mechanism of Best Available Techniques (BAT). From January 1, 2025, Category I facilities, including coal-fired power plants, are required to obtain integrated environmental permits (IEPs), comply with BAT reference manuals for emission levels, and apply BAT in ongoing operation and modernisation.

The BAT principle complements formal emission standards with technological regulation, linking environmental requirements to the specific level of technical development in the industry. Thus, the design of new coal-fired plants and modernisation of existing facilities must comply with BAT manuals, including standards for harmful emissions, energy efficiency, and specific fuel consumption.

Legal and Investment Implications of BAT Implementation

From a legal perspective, BAT implementation may affect:

Terms of investment agreements and capacity support contracts;

Parameters of tender documentation for new coal power plants;

The scope of environmental obligations and costs of environmental protection measures;

Access to state support measures and environmental incentives.

At the same time, Kazakhstan's legislation provides for a phased approach to environmental requirements for coal CHPs. Government Decree establishes transitional provisions, according to which existing coal CHPs among the 50 largest polluters must obtain integrated environmental permits and introduce BAT by 20317. This approach reflects the state's desire to balance environmental modernisation goals with the need to maintain reliable heat and electricity supply in regions heavily dependent on coal generation.

In 2024, a reference book of best available techniques for fuel combustion at power plants was approved, which forms the technological basis for further modernisation of coal-fired power plants. The reference book contains measures to improve energy efficiency, reduce dust, sulfur oxide, and nitrogen oxide emissions, and organise a system for monitoring and managing emissions. The application of these methods and technologies makes the operation of coal-fired thermal power plants more environmentally friendly, ensuring a gradual reduction in harmful emissions and compliance with modern environmental standards8.

"Clean Coal" as a Transitional Model for Energy Policy

Given Kazakhstan's high dependence on coal generation, the "clean coal" concept combined with BAT effectively serves as a transitional model between traditional energy and long-term decarbonisation goals. State policy assumes that coal generation will retain a significant role in the energy balance at least in the medium term, but its continued operation is possible only with technological modernisation and substantial reduction of environmental impact.

In this context, BAT acts not only as a tool for environmental regulation but also as a mechanism for legal predictability for investors, allowing them to anticipate project requirements, capital expenditures, and regulatory risks in advance.

