Pyrogen To Launch Bio-char Infused Concrete Plant

A Kenyan startup company, Pyrogen, has developed an eco-friendly alternative to traditional concrete by including bio-char in its concrete mix, allowing it to sequester carbon dioxide (CO2). Following the award of a utility model patent in Kenya for the technology, Pyrogen is moving to the next phase of creating a pilot plant in the Baringo county to produce the innovative concrete product.

Pyrogen intends sourcing the bio-char from invasive plant species through community-driven harvesting programs which will also support job creation in the local community over and above those created through employment at the plant. This move also contributes to and supports Kenya's sustainability development in the semi-arid region. The plant is projected to produce 250,000 square meters of concrete annually and sequester 3,000 tonnes of CO2 in the same period.

Preliminary results have indicated that the eco-friendly concrete may also have enhanced mechanical properties, which is viewed as an additional win to its environmental contributions.

Developed economies have had comparably fast growth on the back of devasting environmental impact. Africa as a whole currently finds itself in a precarious position where it needs developmental growth in infrastructure but recognises the damage caused to the environment by unfettered exploitation of the ecosystem. Pyrogen is thus viewed as a much-needed sustainable building solution, complimenting regional efforts to lower emissions.

