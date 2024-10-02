ARTICLE
2 October 2024

Interogo Holding Acquired A Minority Stake In Q-Park

LL
Loyens & Loeff

Contributor

Loyens & Loeff logo
Explore Firm Details
Loyens & Loeff advised Interogo Holding infrastructure investment fund Inter Infrastructure Capital (IIC) on the acquisition of a 12.25% minority investment in Q-Park N.V.
European Union Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Jan-Willem Van Rooij
Photo of Anne Brugmans
Photo of Christian Dewindt
Photo of Esther Van Wageningen
Photo of Robrecht Coppens
Photo of Mélanie Schollaert
Photo of Maarten Buyse
Photo of Sietske Prosman
Authors

Loyens & Loeff advised Interogo Holding infrastructure investment fund Inter Infrastructure Capital (IIC) on the acquisition of a 12.25% minority investment in Q-Park N.V. from the company's existing shareholders, including investment firm KKR, which will remain the majority shareholder.

Q-Park is a European parking infrastructure owner and operator, with a large and diversified portfolio of ~4,300 owned, leased and managed parking facilities in The Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Denmark and Ireland. Q-Park focuses on off-street, strategic prime locations and works together with municipalities and landlords to implement long-term urban mobility plans, leveraging industry-leading digital capabilities, a sustainable growth framework and expanding EV charging offering. Q-Park has also initiated innovative projects including installing solar panels across its parking facilities and development of fast charging batteries and vehicle-to-grid solutions.

Read Interogo Holding's press release here.

The Loyens & Loeff Dutch team was led by Energy & Infrastructure corporate partner Jan-Willem van Rooij and associates Anne Brugmans, Esther van Wageningen, Christian Dewindt and Sietske Prosman. The Loyens & Loeff Belgian team was led by corporate partner Robrecht Coppens and counsel Mélanie Schollaert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jan-Willem Van Rooij
Jan-Willem Van Rooij
Photo of Anne Brugmans
Anne Brugmans
Photo of Christian Dewindt
Christian Dewindt
Photo of Esther Van Wageningen
Esther Van Wageningen
Photo of Robrecht Coppens
Robrecht Coppens
Photo of Mélanie Schollaert
Mélanie Schollaert
Photo of Maarten Buyse
Maarten Buyse
Photo of Sietske Prosman
Sietske Prosman
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More