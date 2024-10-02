Interogo Holding Acquired A Minority Stake In Q-Park

Loyens & Loeff advised Interogo Holding infrastructure investment fund Inter Infrastructure Capital (IIC) on the acquisition of a 12.25% minority investment in Q-Park N.V. from the company's existing shareholders, including investment firm KKR, which will remain the majority shareholder.

Q-Park is a European parking infrastructure owner and operator, with a large and diversified portfolio of ~4,300 owned, leased and managed parking facilities in The Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Denmark and Ireland. Q-Park focuses on off-street, strategic prime locations and works together with municipalities and landlords to implement long-term urban mobility plans, leveraging industry-leading digital capabilities, a sustainable growth framework and expanding EV charging offering. Q-Park has also initiated innovative projects including installing solar panels across its parking facilities and development of fast charging batteries and vehicle-to-grid solutions.

Read Interogo Holding's press release here.

The Loyens & Loeff Dutch team was led by Energy & Infrastructure corporate partner Jan-Willem van Rooij and associates Anne Brugmans, Esther van Wageningen, Christian Dewindt and Sietske Prosman. The Loyens & Loeff Belgian team was led by corporate partner Robrecht Coppens and counsel Mélanie Schollaert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.