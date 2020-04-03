GANADO Advocates has continued to closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and to observe the Public Health officials' recommendations.
Our priority continues to be the safety of our members and clients. In view of this, GANADO Advocates offices will now remain closed until further notice. The firm will continue to work remotely, as it has been doing for the past two weeks.
With our whole workforce working from home, our core systems, processes and staff will continue to ensure business continuity of the firm. Our staff can still be reached by phone or email and if you wish to discuss any issue, please contact your usual GANADO Advocates contact or any member of the team listed on our website. Moreover, a COVID-19 hub page has been created on our website, with a number of our lawyers developing thought leadership to address the legal and commercial challenges this outbreak poses for our clients.
We will continue to update you with new relevant information, in the meantime, we urge everyone to keep safe in these difficult times.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.