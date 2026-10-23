Designing Workplaces That Work For Everyone: Supporting Neurodivergent Colleagues

For organizations committed to building inclusive, high-performing workplaces, the focus is shifting from reactive adjustments to proactively designing environments and ways of working. Done well, this supports neurodivergent colleagues while improving the experience for everyone.

Moving beyond accessibility to inclusion

Inclusive workplaces go beyond removing physical barriers, they recognize that people experience the world differently and design environments that enable everyone to participate with confidence and independence.

That means considering a broader spectrum of needs—including cognitive and sensory differences—from the outset, rather than treating them as individual adjustments later.

Organizations that embed this thinking early are better placed to create environments where people can work comfortably, effectively, and with dignity.

Many of the barriers that most affect neurodivergent colleagues are less tangible. Factors such as acoustics, lighting, and wayfinding (how people move through and find their way around a space) can significantly shape daily experience, particularly for those with sensory sensitivities.

Practical steps—such as reducing background noise, offering adjustable lighting, improving navigation, and creating quiet areas—may seem small in isolation, but together they can transform how inclusive and usable a workplace feels.

Our approach is supported not only through workplace design but through the communities and conversations we create. Our Neurodiversity Peer Support Network is open to all colleagues, including those who are (or think they may be) neurodivergent, as well as those caring for someone who is.

The network provides informal drop-in sessions, an active Teams channel for sharing resources and ideas, and opportunities to connect with colleagues across the firm with similar lived experiences.

Listening, learning, and sharing lived experience

Jo Dooley, UK head of Inclusion, said: “We’re committed to creating a culture where everyone feels they belong and is empowered to excel. Creating truly inclusive workplaces requires listening to everyone. This principle underpins both our peer support network and our neuroinclusion storytelling series, which brings together colleagues from across the firm who identify as neurodiverse.”

Through the series, colleagues share reflections on diagnosis, workplace experiences, and the adjustments that enable them to thrive—highlighting both the range of experiences and the common themes that connect them.

As Jyoti Choitram, senior global well-being manager, explains: “Neurodiversity is such a broad term—it captures not only differences between recognized diagnoses, but also the wide variation within them, as well as the many forms of cognitive diversity that exist beyond diagnosis altogether.

And yet, despite this diversity, a common thread often emerges. People describe a similar journey of coming to understand their differences and learning how to make them work for them. Many reflect on the same quiet realization: if only they had understood this earlier, things might have felt easier. This is where storytelling becomes so powerful—it accelerates that understanding for others.”

She adds: “The challenge is less about identifying who is neurodivergent, and more about whether our ways of working accommodate natural variation in how people think and perform.”

The impact of openness and support

Across the storytelling series, colleagues consistently highlight the importance of openness, practical support, and small but meaningful adjustments.

Teagan Ettienne Carr, early careers recruitment coordinator in London, reflected on the importance of diagnosis and understanding and why she is now in the perfect role for her: “Initially I was misdiagnosed with depression, and the medicine I was prescribed actually accentuated my ADHD symptoms. When I joined A&O Shearman, I was able to get an ADHD assessment quicky through the firm’s private healthcare, which was a huge relief and I have I felt so supported by the firm, by the inclusion team and by my team.

“This is the first job where I am able to do what I’m good at—whether that’s making connections or presenting, I’m actually able to practice my strengths.”

Jackson Allen, a partner in Perth, Australia, added: “We’re sorely lacking if we aim for ‘normal’. There is no ‘normal’, but if we are open about our working styles and what helps us to do our best work, we can all make minor changes, which can have a massive impact.”

These insights reinforce a consistent message: clear communication, flexibility in how work is structured, and access to supportive communities can have a meaningful cumulative impact.

Designing for flexibility, choice, and control

A core principle of neuroinclusive design is recognizing that no single environment suits everyone at all times. The Brain Charity recommends providing a range of settings that support different types of work and energy levels throughout the day—such as focus areas, collaboration spaces, and well-being zones—gives individuals greater control over how and where they work.

Equally important is adapting ways of working. Toni Graves, global head of reward and well-being, commented that: “Greater flexibility, and clarity in working practices can make a meaningful difference. This might include adapting how meetings are run, offering different ways to contribute, and reducing unnecessary complexity.

“Just as important, employers should build a culture where people feel comfortable expressing their needs, without feeling they need to ‘mask’ or justify them.”

Listening, learning, and co-creating solutions

Hannah Nardini, inclusive design expert from WKSpace, who worked with us on the design for 2 Broadgate—our new London office—said: “The most effective organizations take a proactive approach by engaging colleagues early, listening to different experiences, and designing with—not just for—their people. This ensures that changes are grounded in real experiences and continuously improved over time.”

We gathered designed considerations from the AccessAbility affinity network about the needs of neurodivergent colleagues, which fed into the design of the new office.

A business imperative as well as a people priority

Inclusive design is not simply about compliance—it is about enabling performance, strengthening culture, and attracting and retaining talent.

By combining inclusive workplaces with peer networks, storytelling, and a culture of openness, organizations can move from awareness to action—creating environments where neurodivergent colleagues, and in turn all colleagues, can truly thrive.

FAQs

1. What does neuroinclusive workplace design mean in practice?

It involves creating environments and ways of working that support a wide range of cognitive and sensory needs from the outset, enabling everyone to participate and thrive.

2. Why should organizations take a proactive approach to neuroinclusion?

With a significant proportion of the population being neurodivergent, proactive design supports inclusion, improves performance, and enhances overall productivity.

3. What are some often-overlooked barriers in the workplace?

Many challenges are sensory or cognitive rather than physical. Small changes to acoustics, lighting, and navigation can significantly affect daily experience.

4. How can workplaces better support different ways of working?

Providing a range of environments—such as quiet, collaborative, and well-being spaces—gives individuals flexibility, choice, and control.

5. Is neuroinclusion only about physical design?

No. It also involves adapting ways of working, improving clarity, and creating a culture where colleagues feel comfortable expressing their needs.

6. What has A&O Shearman considered in the design of its new London office?

Neuroinclusive principles have been embedded from the outset, with a focus on acoustics, lighting, navigation, and a range of adaptable spaces to support different needs.



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