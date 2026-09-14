For Sick Leave Lasting Several Months, Any Differences In Sick Pay Resulting From The Recalculation Shall Be Included In The Income For The Month In Which They Are Determined

Starting July 2026, employers must handle sick pay recalculations differently when employee illness spans multiple months and exceeds certain day thresholds. The new regulation eliminates retroactive declaration requirements and applies to both new cases and illnesses that began before the implementation date.

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As of 1 July 2026, where sick leave extends into the following month and results in the thresholds of up to 7 days or 8–14 days being exceeded, the allowance differences resulting from the recalculation shall be included in the income for the month in which they are determined, without the need for retroactive declaration. This rule also applies to periods of illness that began before 1 July 2026 and continued after that date.

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