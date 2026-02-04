Employee Rights & Employer Obligations | Egypt Labour Law 14 Of 2025

Rights of Employees and Obligations of Employers under Labour Law 14 of 2025

In light of rapid economic and legislative changes, the need for a contemporary legal framework that regulates labour relations, achieving both justice and stability, has become urgent. The new Labour Law 14 of 2025 ("Law") was enacted in response to this requirement. It establishes a balanced system that prioritises the protection of employees as the weaker party in the employment relationship, without neglecting the requirements of employers and the need for stability and sustainability of economic activities. This Law embodies a fundamental legislative transformation. It not only reorganises rights and obligations, but also seeks to achieve a delicate balance between protecting rights, regulating duties, and reducing disputes. It also aims to create an attractive investment climate, reflecting the legislator's vision of building a stable and balanced working relationship that serves the interests of all parties.

The legislative basis of the concept of balance in the new labour law:

The concept of legislative balance, as set out in Law 14 of 2025, stems from a clear legislative philosophy focused on achieving harmony between the social dimension of labour relations and the economic dimension of productive activity.

The lawmakers were keen to formulate flexible and clear texts that regulate the establishment, effects, and termination of employment relationships. This prevents abuse by either party and achieves legal stability, which positively reflects on the work and investment environment.

Employees' rights under the Law

1. Foreign employee rights to obtain a work permit in the State:

The Egyptian lawmaker treats foreign employees and Egyptian employees equally, as long as the mutuality principle is followed. But foreigners can only work in Egypt after obtaining a work permit from the Ministry of Manpower, which authorises them to work and live there. However, if the foreign employee is absent for 15 consecutive days without a legal excuse, the employer has the right to report this to the relevant administrative bodies and authorities. In the event of termination of the employment relationship, the employer shall repatriate the employees, at their own expense, to the country from which they were recruited.

2. Employees' right to organise the working relationship:

To ensure the employee's legal status stability and to mitigate disputes related to proving the employment relationship, the employer shall execute a written employment agreement with the employee. The agreement shall specify the start date, the details of the employee and employer, the nature of the work, and the term of the agreement. If the duration is not specified, both the employee and the employer shall prove the employment relationship by all means of proof. The parties may agree to renew the agreement for other similar periods.

3 New work practices: Regulation of the relationship, and the protection of the employees' rights:

New work practices, including remote work, part-time or flexible work, and job sharing, have been legalised under the Law, enabling employees to work for more than one employer or on their own account. The employment relationship must be clear and confirmed by a written or online agreement. The employee is entitled to all the rights and duties established for traditional patterns. The Ministry of Manpower regulates the new patterns and ensures mechanisms to protect the rights of both parties.

4. Employee's right to pay and legal protection:

The new labour law affirms the right of employees to receive fair wages paid regularly. Employees' wages are determined in accordance with their employment agreement, collective agreement or company regulations. If wages are not specified, employees are entitled to receive the equivalent wage or a wage deemed fair by the court.

5. Leave is a right granted to employees under the Law:

The Law guarantees employees the right to paid annual leave, excluding public holidays and weekly rest days, for 15 days in the first year, 21 days in the second year, 30 days for those who have completed 10 full years with the same employer or are over 50 years of age, and 45 days for persons with disabilities and dwarfs, with an additional 7 days for employees in remote areas or in hazardous or unhealthy jobs. If the employee's period of service is less than one year, his leave shall be proportional to the period of service he has completed, provided that he has completed six months of work. The employee is also entitled to occasional leave for a maximum of 7 days per year, paid emergency leave for the day of childbirth for a maximum of 3 times during the period of service, official holidays and public holidays, paid study leave for examination days, and sick leave with compensation in accordance with the Social Insurance Law. The employee is also entitled to pay for unused leave at the end of the employment relationship.

6. Employees' right to disciplinary controls, medical examinations, and dispute resolution:

The Law guarantees employees the right to privacy and confidentiality regarding medical examinations related to drug use and infectious diseases, the right to appeal and complain about the results of the examination, and the right to attend disciplinary investigations, be heard and defend themselves before any penalty is imposed. It also guarantees employees the right to compensation for their wages during temporary suspension, the right to resort to the labour court in the event of individual disputes, including unfair dismissal, the guarantee of urgent procedures for deciding on appeals within a specified period, and the right to return to work in the event of dismissal for reasons related to trade union activity.

7. The right to access employment records and compensation for training and overtime work:

The law guarantees that employees retain their paper or online employment records for at least five years after the end of their employment relationship, with the right to access their contents when necessary, and guarantees that they benefit from the training they received at the employer's expense for the period agreed upon in the employment agreement. They are also entitled to compensation for overtime if they are required to work in exceptional circumstances, at a rate of no less than 35% for daytime hours and 70% for night-time hours. They are also entitled to a substitute day off if they are required to work on their weekly day off, and to access the schedule of working hours and rest periods.

8. Rights of female employees during pregnancy, childbirth, and childcare:

The Law provides for equal treatment between female employees and male employees, including the right to all benefits, bonuses, incentives, and allowances. It also guarantees her four months of paid maternity leave, covering the period before and after childbirth, with a reduction of at least one hour in her daily working hours starting from the sixth month of pregnancy, and her right to return to her job or a similar job after the end of her leave without losing any benefits, and prohibiting her dismissal during or after her leave except for a legitimate reason. Female employees are also entitled to unpaid childcare leave for a period not exceeding two years in organizations employing 50 or more employees. Their employment agreements may be terminated due to marriage, pregnancy, or childbirth, while preserving their legal rights.

9. Employee rights upon termination of service, resignation, and bonuses:

The law guarantees employees the right to terminate a fixed-term employment agreement after five years without compensation, provided they give their employer three months' notice. Workers are also entitled to a bonus equivalent to one month's salary for each year of service if the employer terminates the fixed-term agreement. An employee with an indefinite agreement also has the right to terminate the agreement after giving the other party three months' written notice, provided there is a legitimate and sufficient reason. An employee shall be deemed to have resigned if he/she is absent without a legitimate legal excuse within the legal limits. The employer shall accept and revoke the employee's resignation within ten days. The Law stipulates the employee's rights to funeral expenses, or payment thereof to the person who proves that he/she has incurred such expenses, and the right to transfer between workplaces upon written request. It also provides for entitlement to death benefits in accordance with the provisions of the Social Insurance and Pensions Law, and the right to obtain a certificate of experience within 15 days of submission of a request.

Employer obligations under the provisions of the Law

1. Guaranteeing workers' rights in cases of transfer, delegation, and secondment.

The Labour Law compels employers to repatriate employees to their country of origin after the end of an employment agreement or probationary period, while preserving the employee's rights when assigning work to another employer. It also requires employees who benefit from training at the employer's expense to complete the agreed period or compensate the employer for training expenses if they leave before the end of the period.

2. Wage payment:

The employer shall pay the employee's wage on the statutory date, in the prevailing currency or via bank account. The employer shall not withhold or reduce the wage below the minimum wage. The employer shall only be discharged from liability upon proof of payment of the wage and submission of a statement detailing the wage components to the employee.

3. Leave as a legal obligation on the employer under the Law:

The Labour Law binds employers to set holiday dates in compliance with work requirements and to notify employees thereof. Annual leave may only be interrupted when necessary for work purposes, and employees may not waive their right to annual leave. Employees have the right to at least 15 days of annual leave, including at least six consecutive days. Settlement of vacation balances or cash equivalents shall be made at least every three years or upon termination of service. The prescribed allowance shall be paid when the employee works on public holidays and official occasions. Employers shall comply with the decisions of the competent medical authorities regarding sick leave or health-related prohibition from work.

4. Employer's obligation to observe disciplinary controls, medical examinations, and dispute resolution:

The Law requires employers to maintain confidentiality when conducting medical examinations and not to disclose the health status of employees. It also requires employers to develop a work regulation manual for organisations employing 10 or more workers, covering promotion, transfer, wages, violations and disciplinary penalties. This manual shall be displayed in a visible place. Employers shall ensure that an investigation is conducted before any penalty is imposed. The employer shall pay the worker's wages during the temporary suspension if required by the investigation, provide hard or soft records of financial penalties, and allocate the proceeds for social, cultural, and sporting purposes. The employer shall also ensure the worker's return to work if a court ruling is issued to that effect, while respecting the procedures for grievances and the settlement of individual disputes in accordance with the legal system.

5- Maintaining work records and ensuring compliance with the training period:

The Law requires employers to maintain hard or soft files of employees for a period of not less than five years from the date of termination of employment. Employees shall comply with the agreed period of service after training at the expense of the organization, with the right to recover training expenses if the employee violates this obligation, unless otherwise specified in the employment agreement. Employees shall not work more than 12 hours per day, and overtime shall be paid in accordance with the law. Employees shall be granted a substitute day off when working on their weekly day off. A schedule of working hours and rest periods shall be posted in a visible place. Any changes to the schedule shall be notified to the administrative authority within seven days.

6. Protecting female employees and securing childcare:

The employer shall comply with all provisions governing the employment of women without discrimination. The employer shall issue regulations governing the employment of women, including flexible working arrangements and remote working for women who care for children with disabilities or dwarfism. These regulations shall be posted in the workplace. Companies employing 100 or more female employees shall also establish a nursery or contribute to the costs of childcare facilities. This requirement shall be implemented in accordance with regulations issued by the relevant minister in coordination with the Ministry of Solidarity and the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood (NCCM), with a view to ensuring the protection of maternity and the safety and health of female employees.

7. Employer obligations upon termination of employment agreements and payment of entitlements:

The employer shall pay end-of-service benefits and financial entitlements to the employee upon termination of the agreement, whether fixed-term or indefinite, in accordance with the legal conditions. The employer shall notify the employee in writing prior to the termination. The employer shall also pay funeral expenses to the legal heirs or the person proven to have provided financial support. The employer shall permit the employee to transfer between workplaces upon written request. The employer shall pay the death benefit stipulated in the Social Insurance and Pensions Law, issue a certificate of experience to the worker within 15 days of his request, and ensure that the worker's rights are fulfilled upon resignation or termination of service.

In conclusion, Labour Law No. 14 of 2025 is a significant step towards achieving legislative balance between workers' rights and employers' obligations. It guarantees employee protection and a safe and fair working environment. At the same time, it provides employers with the legal tools to organise their operations efficiently and responsibly. The proper application of the Law promotes institutional stability, reduces disputes, and creates a productive and stable working environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.