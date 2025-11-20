ARTICLE
20 November 2025

Employment Law And Pay Transparency | Remuneration Essentials (Video)

AM
Arendt & Medernach

Contributor

Arendt & Medernach logo

About Arendt

Arendt combines the entire value chain of services dedicated to Asset Managers, Banks, Insurers, Public Institutions and Private Clients operating in Luxembourg.

-Legal & Tax
-Regulatory & Consulting
-Investor Services

Legal & Tax

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.

Together with our regulatory consultants and investor services experts, we bridge the gap between legal/tax advice and its implementation. We deliver best-in-class services along our clients’ business life cycles.

The 450 legal experts of Arendt & Medernach have a wealth of experience in a wide variety of specialisations. Together, they are able to advise on a complete range of 15 complementary practice areas

Explore Firm Details
Are you ready for the EU Pay Transparency Directive? A major shift is coming that will reshape how organisations structure and communicate remuneration.
Luxembourg Employment and HR
Arendt & Medernach
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Arendt & Medernach are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in European Union

Are you ready for the EU Pay Transparency Directive?

A major shift is coming that will reshape how organisations structure and communicate remuneration.

🎥 New Remuneration Essentials episode

Caroline Fort and Louis Arendt, Senior Associates in our Employment Law practice, explain what is changing and why companies must act now.

Key changes include:

  • Salary ranges in job ads
  • No more salary history questions
  • Gender-neutral remuneration criteria
  • Gender pay gap reporting and joint pay assessments
  • Stronger enforcement and worker protections

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Arendt & Medernach
Arendt & Medernach
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More