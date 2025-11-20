Employment Law And Pay Transparency | Remuneration Essentials (Video)

- within Real Estate and Construction, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
Are you ready for the EU Pay Transparency Directive?
A major shift is coming that will reshape how organisations structure and communicate remuneration.
Caroline Fort and Louis Arendt, Senior Associates in our Employment Law practice, explain what is changing and why companies must act now.
Key changes include:
- Salary ranges in job ads
- No more salary history questions
- Gender-neutral remuneration criteria
- Gender pay gap reporting and joint pay assessments
- Stronger enforcement and worker protections
