Qatar's Persons With Disabilities Law 2025 – Key Employment Provisions

Qatar has enacted Law No. (22) of 2025 Concerning Persons with Disabilities, which has replaced the previous Disability Law of 2004. The new Law, effective from 19 November 2025, reinforces Qatar's commitment under Qatar's National Vision 2030 to ensuring that those with disabilities fully participate in society and aligns with international standards, including the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The Law establishes a robust legal framework to protect and promote the rights of persons with disabilities. The Law introduces wide-ranging measures to encourage inclusion, accessibility and non-discrimination across all sectors, with significant implications for employers and employees in both Qatar's public and private sectors.

In order to achieve compliance, employers must implement a non-discriminatory employment framework that provides reasonable adjustments, ensures equal benefits, meets accessibility requirements (including physical and digital accessibility), prepares to comply with government-set employment percentages for persons with disabilities, protects privacy, and maintains effective grievance and remediation mechanisms.

Summary

The Law sets out clear obligations on employers and guarantees various rights for persons with disabilities in the workplace:

Equal Access to Employment and Non-Discrimination

Employers in all sectors are required to provide equal opportunities for persons with disabilities to access the labour market.

Discrimination based on disability that deprives individuals of employment opportunities or results in less favourable job offers is expressly prohibited.

Employers must make reasonable adjustments in the workplace so that employees with disabilities can do their jobs effectively.

Employment Quotas

The Council of Ministers will issue a decision specifying the percentage of jobs in each of the public and private sectors to be allocated to persons with disabilities.

Protection of Employee Rights – Equal Treatment

An employee's disability cannot be a reason to reduce, exclude, or limit their benefits or rights at work.

Non-Compliance

Violations of the employment-related provisions, including failure to provide reasonable adjustments (accommodations) or engaging in discriminatory practices, may result in fines of up to QAR 50,000. If negligence results in death, then the result may be imprisonment of up to 5 years and/or a fine of up to QAR 500,000.

Employees with disabilities are entitled to submit grievances and complaints to the Ministry of Social Development and Family regarding violations of their rights under the Law, with procedures to be established by ministerial decision

