Ergani ΙΙ: The Era Of Digital Hiring In Greece Has Arrived

Ergani ΙΙ and the brand-new "Quick Hire" app are helping the Greek employers enter a new chapter in workforce management in Greece. Main goal of these reforms is to simplify urgent short-term hiring, reduce bureaucracy, and give both employers and employees real-time access to employment information. Simultaneously, the necessity for careful implementation is highlighted by numerous questions about data protection and accessibility.

Quick Hire for Urgent Vacancies

One of the breakthroughs is the introduction of Quick Hire, an app allowing companies to recruit staff for up to two days per week through a fast-track process, as follows:

Employers log in with their personal credentials to declare the essential terms of employment.

Employees receive an instant notification through MyErgani and must accept the terms electronically.

The same process applies to any amendments in working conditions.

This app is quite valuable for businesses in industries such as tourism, hospitality, and retail, where last-minute or seasonal staffing needs are more often than not. Furthermore, for small businesses or those operating outside regular hours, the ability to make compliant, short-term hires without lengthy procedures is expected to provide significant relief.

Ergani App – A Portable Office for Employers

This reform also comes with a new and free of charge Ergani mobile application that works as a "portable office." Employers are now able to:

Submit, upload, and modify required forms directly from a smartphone or tablet.

Handle employment reporting without physical presence or excessive paperwork.

Manage compliance requirements on the go, with full access to the Ergani ΙΙ system.

The above will offer an important boost to small and medium-sized enterprises that often do not have a fully equipped HR department but still face the same compliance obligations as larger organisations.

MyErgani for Employees' Empowerment

The MyErgani app has also been upgraded, offering employees a digital employment file. Employees can now track:

All employment-related data as registered in Ergani ΙΙ.

Immediate notifications of any changes: from working hours to contract modifications or new hires.

It promotes openness and ensures employees are promptly informed about contract changes, giving them greater confidence and involvement

Hiring Announcements Made Simple

Previously, employers were required to submit a series of documents such as individual contracts, amendments, and the annual staff table. Hwever, with Ergani ΙΙ, this process has been made as follows:

A simple digital hiring announcement replaces the multiple forms.

Employees confirm electronically via MyErgani, or with a digital or manual signature for those less familiar with technology.

All required information is now recorded directly into Ergani ΙΙ, eliminating duplicate submissions.

This reform reduces the administrative burden, helps cutting compliance costs, and makes the onboarding faster.

Concerns to Take Under Consideration

Despite its positive reception, some concerns have been raised by employees regarding:

Digital literacy gap : At the time being, not all employees are equally familiar with the use of apps and online systems, which may lead to some discriminations.

Data protection: With personal information stored digitally, there is a strong need for guarantees that there will not be any leaks.

For Ergani ΙΙ to deliver its full potential, these concerns must be addressed with training, support, and strict privacy safeguards.

Managing payroll and reporting to ensure accuracy and timely submissions.

Supporting seasonal and cross-border businesses in adapting to the new framework.

