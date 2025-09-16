Employment Lawyer In Egypt | Sadany & Partners Law Firm And Legal Consultations

Sadany & Partners holds a unique status, enabling it to represent both companies and their employees.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

In the Egyptian growing labour market, both employers and employees face legal difficulties that require specialized legal support. Therefore, hiring a proficient and experienced employment lawyer is crucial for several purposes, including preparing employment contracts, resolving labour disputes, and representing either the employer or employee in legal actions, to ensure compliance with legal requirements and maintain an effective and beneficial labour relationship for both the employer and employee. Sadany & Partners Law Firm is one of the leading law firms in Egypt, providing actionable, strategic, and client-focused legal employment services.

Why You Need an Employment Lawyer in Egypt

The labour relationships are subject to a complex law, including the Egyptian Labor Law No. 12 of 2003 as amended, social insurance regulations and several ministerial resolutions. When dealing with these laws without legal support, the companies may become vulnerable to severe consequences and the employees lack the appropriate protection.

The well-versed employment lawyer can:

prepare and revise the employment contracts and policies

help both the employer and employee to comply with Labour Law and social insurance requirements

Develop the disciplinary penalties regulation and assist companies with procedures for layoffs and terminations.

settle the labour conflicts by negotiation, mediation, or litigation

reserving the employee's rights in the event of the arbitrary dismissal, unpaid salaries, or discrimination or unfair treatment

Mentor the foreign corporation in recruiting foreign employees in Egypt.

Regardless of the capacity of our client, whether employer or employee, Sadany & Partners delivers specialized legal services tailored to handle employment matters trustingly and proficiently.

Our Employment Law Services

Sadany & Partners provides many employment services specially directed to meet the requirements of companies and individuals in accordance with the Labour Law, including:

Employment Contract Drafting and Review: We draft contracts in accordance with the Egyptian Labor Law to ensure the preservation of our clients' rights.

We draft contracts in accordance with the Egyptian Labor Law to ensure the preservation of our clients' rights. HR Policies and Procedures: We prepare the employee guides, code of ethics and bylaws in line with the local legal requirements.

We prepare the employee guides, code of ethics and bylaws in line with the local legal requirements. Workplace Compliance: We guide companies on adhering to labor laws, social insurance regulations, and minimum wage obligations, as well as meeting health and safety requirements.

We guide companies on adhering to labor laws, social insurance regulations, and minimum wage obligations, as well as meeting health and safety requirements. Termination and Layoff Management: We assist companies in handling the lawful termination of service, layoff procedures, and severance pay.

We assist companies in handling the lawful termination of service, layoff procedures, and severance pay. Labour Dispute Settlement: We advocate for our clients before the Egyptian Labour Courts and arbitration panels in relation to labour claims.

We advocate for our clients before the Egyptian Labour Courts and arbitration panels in relation to labour claims. Employee Representations: We file lawsuits on behalf of employees related to arbitrary dismissal, harassment, differential treatment, and unpaid wages.

We file lawsuits on behalf of employees related to arbitrary dismissal, harassment, differential treatment, and unpaid wages. Expatriate Employment and Work Permits: We assist companies in recruiting foreign employees in a legally compliant manner. Similarly, we assist foreigners in obtaining work permits and ensuring compliance with the Labour Law.

We concentrate not only on solving labour problems, but also on avoiding them through preemptive legal counsel and precise documentation.

Supporting Both Employers and Employees

Sadany & Partners holds a unique status, enabling it to represent both companies and their employees. Therefore, we have a clear understanding of the labour problems on both sides, i.e., the problems faced by employees and employers. We serve a large base of clients, including:

International companies that conduct business in Egypt

Local businesses in the different sectors such as construction, technology, finance, healthcare, tourism and hospitality etc.

New companies wishing to lay their HR groundwork

Senior officers and specialists requiring consultations on employment rights and duties

Expatriates working for international or Egyptian companies

This balanced approach enables us to anticipate potential problems, develop effective strategies, and efficiently safeguard our clients' interests.

Why Choose Sadany & Partners as Your Employment Lawyer in Egypt?

We are not only a legal advisor, but also a trusted partner for our clients, thanks to:

Extensive Legal Experience: We are thoroughly familiar with the Egyptian Labour Law and relevant judicial precedents

We are thoroughly familiar with the Egyptian Labour Law and relevant judicial precedents Practical Commercial Experience: We provide legal advice tailored to your commercial goals and business realities.

We provide legal advice tailored to your commercial goals and business realities. Strong Negotiation Skills: We reach the employment conditions, end of service benefits and conflict settlement thoughtfully and skillfully.

We reach the employment conditions, end of service benefits and conflict settlement thoughtfully and skillfully. Preemptive Risk Management: We assist businesses in avoiding disagreements by drafting robust employment contracts and transparent bylaws.

We assist businesses in avoiding disagreements by drafting robust employment contracts and transparent bylaws. Quick Response and Client-Focused Service: We prioritize responsive communication, practical support, and tailored care to meet the specific needs of each client.

Our objective is to deliver clear, impactful legal advice that enables our clients to proceed with confidence.

Common Employment Law Challenges We Handle

The employment process in Egypt may involve some problems, such as:

Unclear or undated employment contracts

Illegal termination claims

Disagreements over unpaid wages and dues

Employee irregularities and disciplinary penalties

Collective layoffs and restructuring processes

Claims related to discrimination, harassment, or violations of workplace safety standards

Violation of expatriate employees' rights, including work permits and residency visas

Sadany & Partners possesses the expertise and legal acumen to guide clients in navigating these challenges while ensuring compliance with the law, upholding justice, and achieving positive outcomes.

Protect Your Employment Rights and Business Interests

Employment affairs require thorough legal management to safeguard rights, prevent disputes, and ensure compliance with the Egyptian Labour Law. Whether you are an employer seeking to manage your workforce effectively or an employee looking to protect your rights and establish a strong professional foundation, we are here to support you.

