Digital Work Card In Greece: Penalties For Employees On-Site Outside Working Hours

As of 1st March 2025, the Digital Work Card system in Greece becomes mandatory for the tourism and catering sectors, aiming to accurately track employees' working hours and ensure compliance with Greek labour regulations. Employers must be vigilant, as non-compliance can result in significant penalties, even when employees are present on company premises outside their scheduled hours.

Presence in Communal Areas

Employees may remain on company premises before or after their designated working hours, using communal spaces such as locker rooms, cafeterias, gyms, or recreation rooms. Although this is legally permissible and relates to internal company organization, it presents a compliance risk during labour inspections. If inspectors from the Labour Inspectorate find employees on-site outside recorded hours, the burden of proof falls on the employer to demonstrate that no work is being performed. Failure to do so can lead to substantial fines.

Specific Penalties Under the Digital Work Card in Greece

Employers in Greece must be aware of the following infractions and their associated fines:

Non-Activation of Digital Work Card : A fine of €10,500 per employee is imposed if the Digital Work Card is not activated, regardless of whether the employee is present on-site.

: A fine of is imposed if the Digital Work Card is not activated, regardless of whether the employee is present on-site. Unauthorized Schedule Modifications : Changing or modifying working hours, work time organization, or assigning overtime without recording it through the Digital Work Card results in a €10,500 fine per employee .

: Changing or modifying working hours, work time organization, or assigning overtime without recording it through the Digital Work Card results in a . Discrepancies in Start or End Times : If the Digital Work Card data shows discrepancies from the actual start or end times of employment, a €3,000 fine per employee applies. The same penalty applies for failing to submit data for the actual start or end of employment.

: If the shows discrepancies from the actual start or end times of employment, a applies. The same penalty applies for failing to submit data for the actual start or end of employment. Implementation of Flexible Hours Without Activation : Applying flexible working hours without activating the flexible arrival option and the Digital Work Card incurs a €2,000 fine per employee . Additionally, not retaining work time measurement system records for at least ten years, which obstructs verification of employee financial claims, also results in a €2,000 fine .

: Applying flexible working hours without activating the and the Digital Work Card incurs a . Additionally, not retaining work time measurement system records for at least ten years, which obstructs verification of employee financial claims, also results in a . Failure to Retain Records : Not keeping work time measurement system records for a minimum of five years , thereby hindering verification of employee financial claims, attracts a €4,000 fine .

: Not keeping work time measurement system records for a minimum of , thereby hindering verification of employee financial claims, attracts a . Unauthorized Overtime in Retrospective Systems: For businesses using a retrospective system, any change or modification of working hours or overtime without recording it through the Digital Work Card results in a €10,500 fine per employee.

Navigating the Digital Work Card System in Greece

The Digital Work Card in Greece introduces a comprehensive framework for monitoring working hours and enforcing compliance. Employers must adopt strict procedures to avoid significant financial penalties. This includes proper activation of the Digital Work Card, accurate recording of working hours, and maintaining records as required by Greek labour law.

Eurofast is equipped to support businesses in Greece with:

Implementation of Digital Work Card systems

Compliance management to avoid fines

to avoid fines Advisory services for efficient workforce management

