Malta Expands Urgent Family Leave To Support Work-Life Balance

Starting from the 4th of April 2025, employees in Malta will have access to thirty-two (32) hours of urgent family leave per year, which is double the previous allowance of fifteen (15) hours. This change, equivalent to four (4) eight (8) hour standard workdays, is designed to help employees manage personal and family emergencies more effectively.

The extended leave can be used for situations such as caring for unwell children, assisting elderly parents, or supporting dependents in urgent circumstances. All employees, including part-time workers, are entitled to this benefit on a pro-rata basis.

Rather than introducing additional leave, the thirty-two (32) hours will be deducted equally from an employee's annual vacation and sick leave, with sixteen (16) hours being deducted from each leave entitlement. Employers may request supporting documentation to prevent abuse.

Essentially, employers must comply with this revised entitlement as part of broader efforts to align with the European Union's work-life balance directives. To this effect, the Employer's leave policies and internal procedures may require adjustments in order to implement these changes effectively.

