Employment Tips For Third-Country Nationals In Malta

Working in a new country for work can be exciting, but it's important for third-country nationals in Malta to know their rights and choose employers who adhere to local laws and best practices. This guide provides practical advice for employees to help them make informed decisions and protect themselves against potential workplace issues.

Ensure you are given and check thoroughly the employment contract.

Note well if you are a on a definite or indefinite contract.

Be aware of your probationary period.

Be aware of your notice period.

Ensure you are given the payslip regularly as per law and check it well.

Save or file your payslip safely.

Confirm payment for overtime, Sundays, and Public Holidays.

Check for any underpayments.

Keep detailed timesheets to keep track your work hours, including break times and any overtime.

Retain copies of rosters and work schedules.

Understand your rights in case of disputes.

Verify that Social Security Contributions are being paid by your employer.

Maintain a record of all important communications with your employer such as appraisals and official meetings.

Understand your right to vacation, sick leave and other types of leave.

Know your right to safe working conditions.

Be aware of procedures for contract termination.

Be aware of unfair dismissals scenarios or premature termination of employment.

Know your rights in case of redundancy scenarios.

Be aware of employment discrimination and harassment on the workplace.

Request for support with residence and work permit renewals.

Request that your employer covers the work permit Identità fee.

Connect with local employee support organisations, NGO's and trade unions if available.

Following these tips can help you as a third-country nationals in Malta avoid workplace issues. At Sciberras Advocates, we are committed to providing expert guidance and support in all aspects of employment and immigration.

