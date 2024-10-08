Banking sector
The ABBL and the trade unions (ALEBA, LCGB-SESF and OGBL) have agreed on the terms of the collective bargaining agreement applicable to the Luxembourg banking sector for the period 2024-2026. A Grand-Ducal Regulation is expected soon to declare such agreement of a general obligation for the entire market, hence generally binding.
Insurance sector
On 4 June 2024, the ACA and the trade unions (ALEBA, LCGB-SESF and OGBL) have agreed on the terms of the collective bargaining agreement for the Luxembourg insurance sector applicable from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2026. Such agreement has been declared of a general obligation for the entire market by Grand-Ducal Regulation of 24 July 2024 and is therefore generally binding.
