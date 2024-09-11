SyCipLaw's Employment & Immigration Update (Volume XIX, Issue 1) features the latest issuances from the Department of Labor & Employment (DOLE), summaries of Supreme Court decisions, and labor and immigration updates.
Please read the full bulletin here or via this link.
Labor Advisories
- DOLE Labor Advisory No. 23-23: Guidelines on Minimum Public Health Standards in Workplaces Relative to the Lifting of the State of Public Health Emergency due to COVID-19
- DOLE Labor Advisory No. 19-23: Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of the Mental Health Policy and Program in the Workplace
- DOLE Labor Advisory No. 20-23: Guidelines on the Implementation of the Workplace Policy and Program on Cancer Prevention and Control in the Private Sector
- DOLE Labor Advisory No.21-23: Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of Safety and Health Measures for the Prevention and Control of Tuberculosis (TB) in the Workplace
- DOLE Labor Advisory No.22-23: Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of the Prevention and Control of HIV/AIDS in the Workplace
Other Insights
- Republic Act No. 11360: New Rules on Service Charges
- Use of Company Payroll for Personal Expenses Constitutes Just Cause for Dismissal
- Non-remittance of Union Dues by an Employer considered Unfair Labor Practice
- Accumulation of Relatively Minor Lapses by Confidential Employee Constitutes Just Cause for Dismissal
- Offer of Optional Retirement to an Employee under Administrative Investigation not Tantamount to Constructive Dismissal
- When Labor Contracting Arrangements Deemed Legitimate or Labor-Only
- Guidelines on Seafarer Requests for Third Doctor Referrals in Disability Claims
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.