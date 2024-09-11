ARTICLE
11 September 2024

SyCipLaw's Employment & Immigration Update (Volume XIX, Issue 1)

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan

Philippines Employment and HR

SyCipLaw's Employment & Immigration Update (Volume XIX, Issue 1) features the latest issuances from the Department of Labor & Employment (DOLE), summaries of Supreme Court decisions, and labor and immigration updates.

Please read the full bulletin here or via this link.

Labor Advisories

  • DOLE Labor Advisory No. 23-23: Guidelines on Minimum Public Health Standards in Workplaces Relative to the Lifting of the State of Public Health Emergency due to COVID-19
  • DOLE Labor Advisory No. 19-23: Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of the Mental Health Policy and Program in the Workplace
  • DOLE Labor Advisory No. 20-23: Guidelines on the Implementation of the Workplace Policy and Program on Cancer Prevention and Control in the Private Sector
  • DOLE Labor Advisory No.21-23: Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of Safety and Health Measures for the Prevention and Control of Tuberculosis (TB) in the Workplace
  • DOLE Labor Advisory No.22-23: Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of the Prevention and Control of HIV/AIDS in the Workplace

Other Insights

  • Republic Act No. 11360: New Rules on Service Charges
  • Use of Company Payroll for Personal Expenses Constitutes Just Cause for Dismissal
  • Non-remittance of Union Dues by an Employer considered Unfair Labor Practice
  • Accumulation of Relatively Minor Lapses by Confidential Employee Constitutes Just Cause for Dismissal
  • Offer of Optional Retirement to an Employee under Administrative Investigation not Tantamount to Constructive Dismissal
  • When Labor Contracting Arrangements Deemed Legitimate or Labor-Only
  • Guidelines on Seafarer Requests for Third Doctor Referrals in Disability Claims

