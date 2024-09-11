SyCipLaw's Employment & Immigration Update (Volume XIX, Issue 1) features the latest issuances from the Department of Labor & Employment (DOLE), summaries of Supreme Court decisions, and labor and immigration updates.

Please read the full bulletin here or via this link.

Labor Advisories

DOLE Labor Advisory No. 23-23: Guidelines on Minimum Public Health Standards in Workplaces Relative to the Lifting of the State of Public Health Emergency due to COVID-19

DOLE Labor Advisory No. 19-23: Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of the Mental Health Policy and Program in the Workplace

DOLE Labor Advisory No. 20-23: Guidelines on the Implementation of the Workplace Policy and Program on Cancer Prevention and Control in the Private Sector

DOLE Labor Advisory No.21-23: Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of Safety and Health Measures for the Prevention and Control of Tuberculosis (TB) in the Workplace

DOLE Labor Advisory No.22-23: Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of the Prevention and Control of HIV/AIDS in the Workplace

Other Insights

Republic Act No. 11360: New Rules on Service Charges

Use of Company Payroll for Personal Expenses Constitutes Just Cause for Dismissal

Non-remittance of Union Dues by an Employer considered Unfair Labor Practice

Accumulation of Relatively Minor Lapses by Confidential Employee Constitutes Just Cause for Dismissal

Offer of Optional Retirement to an Employee under Administrative Investigation not Tantamount to Constructive Dismissal

When Labor Contracting Arrangements Deemed Legitimate or Labor-Only

Guidelines on Seafarer Requests for Third Doctor Referrals in Disability Claims

