ARTICLE
10 September 2024

Malta's Unemployment Rate: Third Lowest In The EU

PS
Papilio Services Limited

Contributor

Papilio Services Limited logo
Papilio Services Limited, established in 2012, is based in Malta with sister companies in the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. The firm boasts a multinational team and a diverse client base, providing cross-border solutions in Corporate, Tax Compliance, and Residency services on a global scale.
Explore Firm Details
Based on the report from Eurostat, the unemployment rate in Malta as of July 2024 was 3.0%, registered as the third lowest unemployment rate in the euro area following Czechia and Poland, each registering 2.7%...
Malta Employment and HR
Photo of Louise Vella
Photo of Szabolcs Toth
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Based on the report from Eurostat, the unemployment rate in Malta as of July 2024 was 3.0%, registered as the third lowest unemployment rate in the euro area following Czechia and Poland, each registering 2.7% and 2.9% respectively. This rate has remained stable compared to the previous months of the same year. The total number of unemployed persons in Malta during this period was 10,000. The overall EU unemployment rate was 6.0% in the same month, which is stable compared to the previous month.

1515290.jpg

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to individuals under 25, was 8.7% in July 2024. The total number of unemployed young persons in Malta during this period was 2,000.

The overall unemployment rate of 3.0% suggests a healthy job market in Malta. A stable unemployment rate indicates that the economy is maintaining a balance between job creation and job redundancy, which is a positive sign of economic health.

It's important to note that these figures are based on the International Labour Organisation (ILO) standard definition of unemployment, which counts as unemployed individuals without a job who have been actively seeking work in the last four weeks and are available to start work within the next two weeks.

Conclusion

These figures reflect an economy that is not only holding its own but excelling in the European economic landscape. As Malta continues to develop, these statistics will be crucial in guiding policies and initiatives to further strengthen the economy. In the face of global economic challenges, the aforementioned positive trend bodes well for Malta's future economic prospects.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Louise Vella
Louise Vella
Photo of Szabolcs Toth
Szabolcs Toth
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More