ARTICLE
9 September 2024

CONVINUS - Newsletter Summer 2024

C
CONVINUS

Contributor

CONVINUS logo
CONVINUS is since 2002 the leading specialist in the field of cross-border employment, international employee assignments, and is the only global mobility provider in Switzerland with a comprehensive range of services. Benefit from our unique combination of professionalism and expert know-how as well as the high level of commitment and involvement for clients.
Explore Firm Details
In our summer issue, we look at the latest developments and regulations relating to work and residence permits in selected European countries.
Switzerland Employment and HR
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

"Focus Europe: Navigation through work and residence permits"

In our summer issue, we look at the latest developments and regulations relating to work and residence permits in selected European countries.

You will also receive practical advice from experts on how to overcome the bureaucratic hurdles even better and more successfully.

Find out first-hand from our partners what is important in detail:

  1. CONVINUS - The provision of consulting services in Switzerland
  2. Schjødt - Provision of cross-border management services in connection with Scandinavian countries
  3. Sagardoy Legal & Expat - Teleworking from Spain
  4. ENVOYGLOBAL - Cross-border commuters who live in France and work in Switzerland:

Navigation through work and residence permits

We hope that you find the articles in our summer issue inspiring and informative. Our aim is to provide you with in-depth knowledge and practical solutions to support you in your daily work.

For further information and questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at any time. You can send your feedback directly by e-mail: info@convinus.com

Click here to read the full newsletter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
CONVINUS
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More