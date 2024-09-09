CONVINUS - Newsletter Summer 2024

"Focus Europe: Navigation through work and residence permits"

In our summer issue, we look at the latest developments and regulations relating to work and residence permits in selected European countries.

You will also receive practical advice from experts on how to overcome the bureaucratic hurdles even better and more successfully.

Find out first-hand from our partners what is important in detail:

CONVINUS - The provision of consulting services in Switzerland Schjødt - Provision of cross-border management services in connection with Scandinavian countries Sagardoy Legal & Expat - Teleworking from Spain ENVOYGLOBAL - Cross-border commuters who live in France and work in Switzerland:

Navigation through work and residence permits

We hope that you find the articles in our summer issue inspiring and informative. Our aim is to provide you with in-depth knowledge and practical solutions to support you in your daily work.

For further information and questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at any time. You can send your feedback directly by e-mail: info@convinus.com

Click here to read the full newsletter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.