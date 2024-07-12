ARTICLE
12 July 2024

Navigating Non-Compete Clauses In The UAE: Balancing Employee Rights And Business Interests

HA
Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants

Contributor

Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants logo
Established in 2011, Hamdan Al Shamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants (HAS) is a full-fledged law firm based in Dubai – the economic heart of the UAE. We provide bespoke legal services by combining broad international expertise with in-depth local knowledge. Through the vision and dedication of our founder, Hamdan Al Shamsi, HAS established itself as one of the leading Emirati firms.
Explore
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a prime destination for investors due to its advanced infrastructure and a legal framework that fosters growth.
United Arab Emirates Employment and HR
Photo of Afif Ammoury
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a prime destination for investors due to its advanced infrastructure and a legal framework that fosters growth. This favorable environment has attracted a significant influx of foreign workers and expanded job opportunities, intensifying competition among employers for top talent.

This article examines the application of non-compete clauses under UAE law, focusing on how these provisions protect both employees and employers. Specifically, it discusses how non-compete clauses aim to prevent employer overreach while safeguarding employee career opportunities and protecting employers from unfair competition and the disclosure of trade secrets.

Legal Framework for Non-Compete Clauses

Non-compete clauses in the UAE are governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 and its executive regulations. The key legal provisions are as follows:

Article 10 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33/2021

  • Applicability: An employer may impose a non-compete clause if the employee's role involves access to confidential information, trade secrets, or client relationships. This clause must be specific in terms of time, location, and scope, and cannot exceed two years from the contract's expiration.
  • Invalidation: The clause becomes invalid if the employer terminates the contract in breach of the decree-law's provisions.
  • Statute of Limitations: Any claims from the employer for breach of a non-compete clause must be filed within one year of discovering the breach.
  • Regulations: The executive regulations detail this article's provisions and specify the skill levels or job professions that may be exempt from the non-compete clause under set conditions.

Article No. 12 of the Executive Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021

Taking into consideration the provisions of Article No. (10) of the Decree-Law, the application of the non-compete condition stipulated therein requires that the following be specified:

  • Geographical Scope: The non-compete clause must define its geographical application.
  • Duration: The clause cannot extend beyond two years from the contract's end.
  • Nature of Work: The prohibited activities must significantly harm the employer's legitimate interests.

Disputes over the non-compete clause that cannot be resolved amicably should be referred to the competent court, where the obligation of proving the harm will fall on the employer.

The clause does not apply if the contract termination results from the employer's breach of their legal or contractual obligations. It may be agreed in writing not to implement the non-competition clause after the expiration of the employment contract.

Exceptions

Employees are exempt from the non-compete clause under certain conditions:

If both parties agree in writing to waive the non-compete condition – mutual agreement.

If the employee or the new employer pays a compensation not exceeding three months of the employee's wage agreed upon in the previous employer's last contract - the previous employer's written approval is required for this.

If the contract is terminated during the probation period, regardless of who initiated the termination.

Special exceptions may be granted based on labor market needs, as determined by the Minister in accordance with the employment classification approved by the Council of Ministers.

Consequences of Breach

If the non-compete conditions are met and the clause is breached, the employer may seek judicial remedy. The employer must demonstrate:

Discovery Date: The date when the breach was first discovered.

Proof of Harm: Evidence of the significant harm caused by the breach.

Legal Limits: The enforcement of the clause must adhere to legal standards protecting the employer's legitimate interests. Any condition contrary to these standards will be deemed void.

In conclusion, As the UAE's labor market evolves with increased investment and competition, maintaining stability requires a balanced approach to employee and employer rights. The non-compete clause serves as a tool to achieve this balance, provided it is applied fairly and in accordance with legal standards. Ultimately, ensuring a fair equilibrium between protecting business interests and upholding employee rights is crucial for the validity and effectiveness of non-compete clauses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Afif Ammoury
Afif Ammoury
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More