Video update: Directiva Europea de Transparencia Retributiva y su impacto en España

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Directiva Europea de Transparencia Retributiva y su impacto en España
En este video, Ignacio Jiménez-Poyato, asociado sénior en la práctica de laboral, pensiones e incentivos, analiza la Directiva europea de transparencia retributiva, cuyo objetivo es garantizar la igualdad salarial entre hombres y mujeres, destacando el cambio cultural y organizativo que supone para las empresas.
In this video, Ignacio Jiménez-Poyato, senior associate in the employment, pensions and incentives practice, analyses the European Directive on pay transparency, which aims to guarantee equal pay between men and women, highlighting the cultural and organisational changes that companies will have to implement to comply with the new provisions.
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