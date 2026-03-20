Changes To Retirement And Re-employment Ages To Take Effect From 1 July 2026

On 3 March 2026, Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng announced that Singapore will raise its statutory retirement age to 64 and re‑employment age to 69 with effect from 1 July 2026.

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On 3 March 2026, Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng announced that Singapore will raise its statutory retirement age to 64 and re‑employment age to 69 with effect from 1 July 2026. These changes mark another step toward the national goal of increasing the retirement and re‑employment ages to 65 and 70 respectively by 2030.

Background and Policy Direction

Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng explained that the changes to retirement and re-employment ages are intended to give senior workers more security and flexibility while enabling employers to continue engaging experienced workers amid evolving workforce needs. Senior Minister of State for Manpower Dr Koh Poh Koon also highlighted that the revised age thresholds contribute to shaping social norms around ageing and work, providing seniors with the confidence to prolong their careers and giving employers clarity for workforce planning.

Uptake of re‑employment remains high, with more than 90% of eligible older employees successfully being offered re‑employment opportunities. Labour force participation among residents in their 50s and 60s has also increased over the last five years.

Support Measures for Employers Extended

To help employers adjust to the higher age thresholds, the Government has extended key support schemes until December 2027, including:

Senior Employment Credit, which provides wage offsets for hiring senior workers, with greater support for older cohorts; and

Part-Time Re-Employment Grant, which assists employers in offering suitable part time or flexible work arrangements for senior workers.

Enhancements to Central Provident Fund (CPF)

To strengthen retirement adequacy, the Government will adjust CPF contribution rates from 2027:

+1.5 percentage points for employees aged above 55 to 60; and

+1 percentage point for employees aged above 60 to 65.

These increases will bring the CPF contribution rates for senior workers into alignment with the targets recommended by the Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers. To ease cost pressures on businesses, the CPF Transition Offset will be extended until December 2027, covering 50% of the 2027 increase in employer CPF contributions.

In addition, the Government is expected to announce updated CPF retirement sums for cohorts beyond 2027 later this year, to better reflect rising living standards and projected retirement needs. Under Budget 2026, eligible Singaporeans aged 50 and above with lower CPF balances will also receive a top‑up of up to S$1,500.

To broaden investment options for CPF members, the CPF Board will introduce a new low‑cost life‑cycle investment scheme in the first half of 2028. This scheme will be designed for long‑term investors who prefer simplified products with gradual de‑risking over time. Providers will be assessed by independent investment consultants on capability, track record and cost efficiency. Participation will be voluntary, and investor education will continue to be a priority to ensure members understand product risks and suitability.

Tripartite Workgroup on Senior Employment

The Tripartite Workgroup on Senior Employment is continuing its work to promote career longevity. Workforce Singapore (WSG) has piloted targeted career guidance programmes for workers in their 50s and 60s, and these will be scaled up. Employers are encouraged to engage their employees in structured conversations on job redesign, skills development and future career planning.

The Government is also exploring more integrated support models, including a proposed centre for career longevity to coordinate services that support multi‑stage careers. The Workgroup’s full report is expected to be published in the second half of 2026.

Key Takeaways

Singapore’s planned updates to the retirement and re-employment ages underscore its commitment to supporting older workers and fostering age‑inclusive employment practices. Employers should prepare for the upcoming changes by:

reviewing internal policies to reflect the new retirement age (64) and re-employment age (69) thresholds from 1 July 2026;

assessing eligibility for the extended Senior Employment Credit and Part‑Time Re‑Employment Grant;

planning for CPF contribution increases coming into effect from 2027, while utilising the CPF Transition Offset;

evaluating workforce needs and introducing regular, structured career planning dialogues; and

considering job redesign and flexible work options to support longer, more sustainable careers.

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