Gender Pay Reporting Obligations Around The World

This map shows at glance which countries currently have reporting obligations in place for employers in relation to what men and women are paid in their organisations.

The gender pay gap is the difference between the average gross hourly earnings of male and female paid employees, expressed as a percentage of the average gross hourly earnings of male employees.

In this map, we explore the different frameworks adopted by countries across the globe.

Meanwhile, major changes to gender pay reporting are on the way in the European Union, due to the recent passage of the Pay Transparency Directive. For further information on the current status of implementation of this directive across the EU member states, please see our dedicated Pay Transparency Directive map.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.