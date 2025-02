Tydeligere Krav Til Ansettelseskontrakter I Arbeidsmiljøloven

Founded in 2005, we set out to complement services such as accounting, payroll, and advisory with specialized legal expertise in taxation, VAT, and related legal areas. We have continued on this path and expanded our services and expertise to become a full-service provider for foreign and Norwegian companies operating in Norway.

For you, this means accessing all key services needed when doing business in the Norwegian market—in one place.

Today, we have expanded to four offices in Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim, and Oslo, serving customers nationwide and international businesses entering the Norwegian market.