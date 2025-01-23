ARTICLE
23 January 2025

Japan Legal Update: 2025 Amendments To Japan's Act On Childcare Leave And Caregiver Leave

AM
Anderson Mori & Tomotsune

Contributor

Anderson Mori & Tomotsune logo
Explore Firm Details
On April 1, 2025, certain amendments to the Act on Childcare Leave, Caregiver Leave, and Other Measures for the Welfare of Workers Caring for Children or Other Family Members ("these Amendments")...
Japan Employment and HR
Yuka Kamio and Momoka Tsuda
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1. Overview

On April 1, 2025, certain amendments to the Act on Childcare Leave, Caregiver Leave, and Other Measures for the Welfare of Workers Caring for Children or Other Family Members ("these Amendments") will come into effect, with some provisions taking effect on October 1, 2025. These Amendments are aimed at enabling employees to balance work with childcare and family care, regardless of gender, by (1) expanding measures to promote flexible working arrangements tailored to the age of the child, (2) expanding the scope of mandatory disclosure requirements regarding childcare leave usage, and (3) enhancing support systems that enable employees to balance work with caregiving responsibilities. Employers need to understand these Amendments and update their internal policies accordingly to ensure compliance.

2. Key Amendments

2.1 Expansion of Measures to Promote Flexible Working Arrangements Tailored to the Age of The Child

These Amendments expand several existing measures that have been put in place to facilitate flexible working arrangements for employees according to the age of the child. These measures are detailed in the table below:

Amendment Type Current Law These Amendments
Enhanced Support for Balancing Work and Childcare Until the Child Turns 3 Years Old Employers are encouraged to implement measures such as adjusting start times. Telework and other measures are added to the list of encouraged measures.
Additional Options for Alternative Measures to Shortened Working Hours Until the Child Turns 3 Years Old Options for employees who are excluded from eligibility for the shortened working hours system include:
  1. Measures equivalent to childcare leave
  2. Flextime system
  3. Adjusting start/end times
  4. Providing childcare facilities
 Telework and similar measures are added as an alternative option for employees who are excluded from eligibility for the shortened working hours system.
Mandatory Measures for Flexible Working (From 3 Years Old Up to Elementary School Enrollment) None Employers must choose and implement two of the following:
  1. Changing start times
  2. Telework (10+ days/month)
  3. Installing and operating childcare facilities
  4. Granting leave to facilitate childcare (more than 10 days/year)
  5. Shortened working hours
Expansion of Overtime Exemption Eligibility Employees raising children up to three years old are eligible for overtime exemption. Employees raising children up to elementary school age are eligible for overtime exemption.
Childcare Time Off
  1. Expansion of Eligibility
  2. Expansion of Eligible Reasons for Taking Time Off
  3. Abolition of Exemption of Employees with Short Lengths of Service
  1. Employees can take Childcare Time Off until the child starts elementary school.
  2. Reasons for taking Childcare Time Off are limited to caring for a sick or injured child or for vaccinations.
  3. Employers may exempt employees with less than six months of service from eligibility by agreement with the majority labor union or employee representative.
  1. Employees can take childcare time off until the child completes the third grade of elementary school.
  2. Employees can also take childcare time off for participating in children's events.
  3. This exemption is abolished.
Mandatory Consultation and Consideration of Employee Intentions Employers must take measures to confirm whether the relevant employees intend to apply for childcare leave when they notify the employers of their pregnancy or childbirth.
  1. Employers are additionally required to inquire into and consider employees' intentions regarding balancing work and childcare when employees notify them of pregnancy or childbirth.
  2. Employers are additionally required to inquire into and take into consideration employees' intentions regarding balancing work and childcare, as well as confirming their intentions regarding submitting an application for measures that can be used after their children turn three years old before their children turn three years old.

2.2 Expansion of the Scope of Mandatory Disclosure Requirements regarding Childcare Leave Usage

  1. Expansion of Disclosure Requirements: Under the current law, only businesses with over 1,000 employees were required to disclose childcare leave usage annually. Under these Amendments, the scope includes employers with over 300 employees.
  2. New Requirements for Action Plans: Under these Amendments, employers with over 100 employees are newly required to assess male employees' childcare leave usage and working hours when formulating or revising action plans under the "Act on Advancement of Measures to Support Raising Next-Generation Children". They must analyze areas for improvement to promote work-life balance and set measurable targets for the uptake of childcare leave and for working hours. Employers with 100 or fewer employees are encouraged to comply with these provisions but are not required to do so.

2.3 Enhanced Support Enabling Employees to Balance Work with Caregiving

  1. New Obligations for the Provision of Information and for Consultation: Employers are required to (i) individually inform employees about caregiving support systems and confirm their intentions when they face caregiving needs, mirroring the requirements for childcare leave, and (ii) provide information strategically (before caregiving needs become necessary), such as when employees turn 40 years old and become eligible for certain caregiving-related insurance.
  2. Expansion of Caregiving Time Off Eligibility: The exemption of eligibility for employees with less than six months of service from caregiving time off is abolished under these Amendments. Employees can take caregiving time off shortly after being hired, provided certain other conditions are met.
  3. (3) Expansion of Flexible Working Options: Employers are encouraged to offer telework as a flexible work option for employees caring for family members without taking caregiving leave.

3. Conclusion

These Amendments aim to create a more supportive environment for employees who bear childcare or caregiving responsibilities, regardless of gender. Employers are required to review and update their internal rules and regulations in accordance with the new requirements. Failure to comply may result in the issuing of administrative guidance by the authorities, and employers who disregard such administrative guidance risk having the fact of their non-compliance disclosed publicly. In addition, from a practical perspective, non-compliance can have a negative impact on employee morale and retention rates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Yuka Kamio
Yuka Kamio
Photo of Momoka Tsuda
Momoka Tsuda
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More