Future Pensions Act: Update On The Consequences For Employers And The Works Council's Role

As you know, on 1 July 2023, the Future Pensions Act (or: 'Wtp') took effect. The transition to the new pension system must be completed by 1 January 2028.1 As this deadline approaches, we remind you of the legal obligations under the Wtp in this Alert. For example, employers must create a transition plan that must first be discussed with the Works Council.



In this Alert, we will briefly outline the changes for employers and employees, and what the consequences will be for employers. We will also address the role of the Works Council.



What exactly is the new pension scheme?

The new pension system will bring two major changes:



Pension agreements: 'defined contribution' only

Currently, there are three different pension agreements: the defined benefit agreement (size of pension set at final or average salary), the defined contribution agreement (predetermined contribution is invested for pension), and the capital agreement (amount of capital is fixed and converted into pension). Under the new system, the defined contribution agreement will be the only remaining option. Where possible, pensions will be accrued by individual choices of investment risks.



No longer average pension contribution system but a flat rate (degressive accrual)

The current system allows for an average contribution. This means that the contribution and the accrual of pension rights are the same for all employees or are an equal percentage of their salaries. No distinction is made between age, gender, or health conditions. This system will disappear. Although the contribution will still be age-independent, the accrual per year will be different. The older the participant, the less pension he or she will accrue per year.



Consequences for employers

Employers must ensure that they have defined contribution agreements with their employees before 1 January 2028. Also, the pensions accrued must be transferred before that date. This is called 'conversion' (in Dutch 'invaren'). The legislator has provided a milestone plan that employers can use to take steps before the deadline. This plan is just a guideline and not binding. We will discuss those steps below.



Transition plan

One of the steps is that employers must draw up a transition plan. The Wtp requires all employers in the Netherlands with a pension scheme to draw up a transition plan. This plan will be the basis for the transition to a new pension scheme. The transition plan should at least cover: (i) the details of the amended pension agreement, (ii) what will be done with the pension rights already accrued (the conversion), and (iii) the impact of the changes on the employees.



The transition plan must be ready by 1 January 2025 (in the case of a general pension fund, company pension fund, or industry-wide pension fund) or by 1 October 2026 (in the case of premium pension institutions or insurers).



Works Council

All pension agreements must be amended for future pension accrual before 1 January 2028. Amending the pension plan may require the consent of the Works Council ('OR').



Usually, the OR is not involved in amendments to pension plans with industry-wide pension funds. But employers with their own insured pension plans must consult the Works Council (or employees' representation). By law, the Works Council has a right of consent in the case of decisions related to pensions (which is an employment condition). Such decisions include the determination of the contribution, conditions of supplementation (indexation), or the choice of a particular provider.



Changes to pension agreement

All pension agreements must be adjusted for future pension accrual before 1 January 2028. For mandatory industry-wide pension funds, the board of the pension fund will decide on the amendments to articles of association and regulation. But employers that have pension agreements with a general or company pension fund should probably adjust the pension agreements with their (former) employees. One option is, of course, by mutual consent. But case law shows that pension agreements may also be amended by tacit acceptance. Provided there is 'informed consent', the 'negative option' or 'silence gives consent' are also valid options. Pension agreements may also be changed unilaterally by employers if there is a unilateral change clause, provided the employers' interests are sufficiently compelling. If there is no unilateral change clause, employers could argue that it is reasonable to adjust the pension agreement to the new defined contribution agreement, and that employees should reasonably accept. The Supreme Court confirmed this in the IFF case.



Overview of deadlines

Consultation on terms and conditions of employment

The deadline of 1 January 2025 (or 1 October 2026) means that employers should start preparing in time. Employers have until 1 January 2025 to file their transition plan (if they have a general pension fund, company pension fund, or industry-wide pension fund) or until 1 October 2026 (in the case of premium pension institutions or insurers). Before those dates, the change and co-determination processes must be concluded.

The entire transition process, including the change processes, must be completed by 1 January 2028 at the latest.

Footnote

1 In the law, it still states January 1, 2027. For the time being, January 1, 2028, can be assumed.

Originally published 28 June 2024

