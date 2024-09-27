At A Glance

Singapore will soon welcome new, comprehensive workplace fairness legislation, after the Government accepted the final set of recommendations by the Tripartite Committee on Workplace Fairness for the Workplace Fairness Legislation. It is set to be passed in the second half of 2024.

The legislation will expressly prohibit discrimination (particularly against certain protected characteristics) at all stages of employment, and seeks to promote fair, merit-based employment practices.

The Workplace Fairness Legislation builds on the existing Tripartite Guidelines, which are voluntary, by imposing strict penalties and enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance.

Singapore has long been recognized not only for its thriving economy, but also for its progressive and innovative policies in the face of the ever-evolving employment climate. Once again, Singapore is on the cusp of transformative change with its upcoming Workplace Fairness Legislation (WFL), taking strides toward creating more inclusive and equitable employment practices across the nation.



As one of Asia's leading economies, Singapore has prided itself on its meritocratic values. However, as the country evolves, so too does the need for more robust protections in the workplace, to ensure that discrimination in all aspects of the employment process is effectively addressed. The introduction of the WFL marks a shift from the voluntary Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP) to legally enforceable rules that will provide greater protection for employees by ensuring employers maintain a fair, transparent, and merit-based approach in managing their workforce.

Need for Workplace Fairness Legislation (WFL)

Workplace discrimination remains a significant issue worldwide, and Singapore is no exception. While the city-state has seen tremendous progress in fostering diverse and inclusive workplaces, reports of unfair treatment based on factors such as race, age, gender, and nationality continue to surface. Existing guidelines—such as the TGFEP—have helped shape employer practices but lack enforceability and adequate recourse for employees.



This upcoming legislation aims to close the gaps left by voluntary guidelines and introduce legal mechanisms to better protect employees from discriminatory practices.

Key Provisions of WFL

The new WFL outlines several crucial areas of reform and below are some of the core aspects of the proposed law:

Codification of Fair Employment Practices: One of the most anticipated aspects of the WFL builds upon the existing (but voluntary) TGFEP and adds a stronger legislative framework. This gives legal weight to the guidelines on fair employment practices, transforming them from advisory recommendations into enforceable regulations which employers must comply with at all stages of employment. Prohibition of Discrimination: The WFL will clearly prohibit employment discrimination based on characteristics such as age, race, gender, religion, marital status, disability, and family responsibilities. This provides a more comprehensive approach than the previous guidelines, which focused primarily on broader categories like race and nationality. Instead, employers are required to ensure that decisions related to hiring, promotions and remunerations are all based on merit, rather than irrelevant personal characteristics. Establishment of Formal Grievance and Investigation Mechanism: The WFL will introduce a structured grievance process for employees to report workplace discrimination. This will provide a clear path for addressing complaints, reducing the ambiguity that currently exists in how such grievances are handled. Employees who feel they have been wronged can expect a more transparent and efficient process for investigation and resolution, with specific timelines for responses from employers. Protection for Vulnerable Workers: In addition to addressing broad categories of discrimination, the WFL will pay particular attention to protecting vulnerable workers, including older employees, women with caregiving responsibilities, and persons with disabilities. Employers will be required to create a more inclusive work environment by implementing policies that support these groups, such as flexible work arrangements and reasonable accommodations for those with special needs.

Implications for Employers

As Singapore prepares for the implementation of the new workplace fairness legislation, employers will need to stay informed and proactive. Businesses should begin reviewing their existing policies and practices to ensure they align with both the existing TGFEP and the upcoming requirements of the WFL. This involves ensuring that individuals are not assessed at any stage of the employment process (e.g., recruitment, promotion or even termination) based on personal characteristics, particularly the specified protected characteristics, but rather on a fair, merit-based approach.

Employers should also put in place clear guidelines on grievance-handling to resolve any grievances and disputes at the workplace. Aside from being a legal requirement under the WFL, the presence of clear, fair and effective grievance handling processes helps to preserve workplace harmony and promotes amicable resolutions to potential workplace disputes. This is beneficial to both employers and employees alike.

Beyond developing clear, internal workplace policies that promote diversity and fairness, companies may consider conducting antidiscrimination training for all employees—particularly HR personnel and managers—to recognize and prevent unconscious bias or instances of unfair treatment. This will better serve to educate and encourage a workplace culture that promotes diversity and fairness. By fostering a culture of inclusivity, businesses will not only comply with the law but also benefit from the diverse perspectives and talents of a broader range of employees.

Looking Ahead: A More Inclusive Singapore

Singapore's upcoming workplace fairness legislation represents more than just a legal adjustment—it is a significant cultural shift in the way work is perceived and managed. By promoting equality, the law reinforces Singapore's commitment to meritocracy and ensures that individuals are judged on their capabilities, rather than their personal traits. In the long term, this legislative change is expected to reduce barriers to entry for vulnerable groups, enabling them to more fully participate in the workforce and contribute to the country's economic growth.

For employees, the WFL offers greater peace of mind, knowing that they are protected from unfair treatment throughout their careers. At the same time, it empowers businesses to create a more dynamic and inclusive workplace, attracting top talent and driving innovation.

