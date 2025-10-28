Chinese School Of Classical Studies In Athens: Where Heritage And Humanitarian Studies Meet With Cultural Diplomacy (Video)

Machas & Partners Law Firm is proud to announce that it has acted as legal counsel to the Chinese Academy of History, a non-profit public institution based in Beijing, China, for the coordinated guidance of national historical research ...

Machas & Partners Law Firm is proud to announce that it has acted as legal counsel to the Chinese Academy of History, a non-profit public institution based in Beijing, China, for the coordinated guidance of national historical research and the promotion and dissemination of Chinese history and civilization, in the establishment of the Chinese School of Classical Studies (CASS) in Athens.

Our law firm advised the foreign sovereign institution in obtaining a permanent establishment in Greece along with the acquisition of a high-value urban property with a view to promoting the cultural collaboration and scientific research between Greece and the People's Republic of China.

This initiative represents a strategic investment in bilateral relations and a long-term commitment to the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage. Our firm played a key role in the legal structuring and implementation of this important cultural project.

The transaction was led by Nikolaos Koulocheris, Co-Founder, Partner and Head of Real Estate, supported by Elisavet Papaioannou, Associate, with Ifigeneia Sagia, Associate, having advised on the corporate aspects on the transaction.

The establishment of the Chinese School of Classical Studies in Athens marks a significant milestone in cultural diplomacy, aiming to promote academic exchange, historical research, and the mutual understanding of the rich cultural heritages of China and Greece. CASS will operate as a non-profit legal entity, with its archaeological and scientific activities are under the auspices of the Hellenic Ministry of Culture. The institution intends to create a specialized library focused on archaeology, accessible to Greek researchers, further contributing to the advancement of scientific study and cultural dialogue.

