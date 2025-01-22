RegRally Insights: Consumer Protection Regulation – October 2024

ECOVIS ProventusLaw welcomes to its newest newsletter consumer protection regulation, which is dedicated to everyone who wants to understand the latest trends and developments, get tips from our experts, and deepen their knowledge.

New Amendment to the Consumer Rights Protection Law Enforces Transparent Debt Management Practices

Effective November 1, an amendment to Article 40 of the Law on the Protection of Consumer Rights mandates improved transparency in how consumer debt assignment and management information is communicated. This legislation focuses on the out-of-court recovery process for consumer contract debts, setting clear requirements and liabilities for companies managing consumer debts.

Key Points:

1. Enhanced Transparency: Companies must provide consumers with clear and timely information regarding debt assignment and management.

2. Compliance and Accountability: Non-compliance with the updated requirements can result in legal accountability for debt management companies.

3. Best Practices: Debt management firms should review and update information-sharing procedures to align with these new regulations. Transparent communication ensures compliance and helps build consumer trust by upholding their rights throughout the debt recovery process.

Consumer Protection Day in Budapest: Focus on Empowering EU Consumers in Financial Services

The European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) held their 11th annual Consumer Protection Day in Budapest, centered on the theme "Empowering EU consumers: fair access to the future of financial services." The event explored key issues surrounding the future of financial services and the role of consumer protection in shaping an inclusive financial landscape.

Key Topics:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Financial Services: Panel discussions highlighted the opportunities and risks of AI in the financial sector. Regulators and industry participants emphasized the need for clearer guidance to comply with the upcoming EU AI Act. Industry stakeholders stressed the importance of ensuring AI-driven financial products remain transparent and fair to consumers, particularly vulnerable groups.

Industry stakeholders stressed the importance of ensuring AI-driven financial products remain transparent and fair to consumers, particularly vulnerable groups. Improving Access to Consumer-Centric Products: Discussions focused on the need for financial services to be more accessible and consumer-oriented, with an emphasis on simplifying product offerings and improving disclosures to retail investors.

Promoting Sustainable Finance: The need for simplified sustainable finance disclosures was highlighted to make it easier for retail investors to make informed choices in line with sustainability goals.

Recommendations:

Clearer Regulatory Guidance: Regulators are urged to provide clearer instructions on compliance with the EU AI Act, ensuring that companies can meet both existing and upcoming regulatory expectations.

Enhanced Product Design & Disclosure: Financial institutions should conduct gap analyses of their current practices against expected regulations, focusing on consumer-centric design and transparency, especially for vulnerable customers and complex products.

Financial institutions should conduct gap analyses of their current practices against expected regulations, focusing on consumer-centric design and transparency, especially for vulnerable customers and complex products. Governance Committees: Companies were advised to establish dedicated governance committees to oversee the implementation of AI technologies and compliance with consumer protection and regulatory standards.

The event served as a call to action for organizations to rethink their product design and regulatory practices to better align with the needs and protection of EU consumers in a rapidly evolving financial services landscape.

OECD Consumer Policy Ministerial Meeting: Strengthening Consumer Protections in Digital and Green Transitions

At the first OECD Consumer Policy Ministerial Meeting, a landmark Declaration was adopted, outlining key priorities to strengthen consumer protections amid the digital and green transitions. The Declaration addresses the evolving challenges that consumers face in a rapidly changing marketplace, particularly in digital environments and with the rise of environmental claims.

Key Areas of Focus in the Declaration:

1. Tackling Harms in Digital Markets: The Declaration calls for stronger consumer protection measures in the digital space, particularly addressing manipulative practices. It emphasizes the need for businesses to review and strengthen consumer protection frameworks, ensuring transparent practices and eliminating potentially manipulative design patterns in digital interfaces and marketing strategies.

2. Addressing Misleading Environmental Claims: The Declaration stresses the importance of clear and verifiable environmental labelling. Companies are urged to ensure that their green marketing statements are specific, evidence-backed, and verifiable. It also calls for robust documentation systems to support environmental claims, preventing misleading or deceptive messaging to consumers.

3. Improving Product Safety in Global Trade: The Declaration advocates for greater accountability in online marketplaces and calls for better enforcement mechanisms to ensure the safety of products in global trade, with special attention to unsafe products sold online.

BEUC Director General Agustín Reyna emphasized the importance of collaboration between authorities and consumer organizations to enhance consumer safety and trust. He stressed that the Declaration aims to empower consumers against digital manipulation and misleading environmental claims, while holding businesses accountable for unsafe products.

Recommendations:

Review and enhance consumer protection frameworks with a focus on transparency and fair practices.

Avoid manipulative design patterns in digital interfaces and marketing strategies that could deceive consumers.

Ensure environmental claims are clear, specific, and backed by evidence, with robust systems to document and support these claims.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for businesses to adapt to emerging consumer protection demands and to play an active role in fostering consumer confidence and safety in an increasingly digital and environmentally-conscious market.

