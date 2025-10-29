Colombian Consumer Authority Orders Temporary Closure Of "Andrés Carne De Res" For Serious Safety Violations

The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC), in the exercise of its statutory powers of inspection, surveillance, and control, has adopted four preventive administrative measures and initiated four administrative investigations against the worldwide known and most iconic Colombian restaurant ANDRÉS CARNE DE RES, after detecting severe non-compliance with mandatory technical regulations.

After two incidents involving fire and danger to both workers and consumers. SIC initiated administrative inspection visits where the authority identified multiple critical deficiencies in electrical and gas installations.

According to the official report, SIC professionals observed:

Exposed electrical conductors vulnerable to physical damage;

Deficiencies in electrical distribution panels;

Absence of overload protection systems;

Inadequate ventilation in areas with combustible gas presence;

Unprotected metallic joints lacking anti-corrosive treatment; and

Missing safety devices required by the applicable technical regulations (RETIE and the Technical Regulation for Internal Gas Installations).

Such deficiencies, the authority stated, constitute imminent risks of fire, explosion, or poisoning, thereby threatening the life, health, and safety of consumers, employees, and visitors.

In light of these findings, the SIC ordered the immediate suspension of all commercial and entertainment activities at both establishments, including restaurant, bar, dance, artistic, food preparation, and beverage services, through the total closure of the premises in Chía and Bogotá.

ANDRÉS CARNE DE RES must now provide documentary evidence demonstrating compliance with the relevant technical regulations and undertake corrective actions to eliminate the identified risks. Only after these conditions are verified may the SIC lift the preventive measures.

The enforcement actions are grounded in the SIC's supervisory powers under the Technical Regulation of Electrical Installations (RETIE) and the Technical Regulation of Internal Gas Installations, which seek to ensure compliance with safety standards in facilities handling electricity and combustible gases.

Failure to comply with technical regulations or with administrative orders issued by the SIC may result in fines of up to two thousand (2,000) current legal monthly minimum wages, in accordance with Article 61 of Law 1480 of 2011 (the Colombian Consumer Protection Statute).

SIC emphasized that strict compliance with technical regulations is essential to safeguard consumers and prevent accidents arising from improper handling of electrical or gas systems.

The authority notified the company of these measures on October 20, 2025, and clarified that, as of October 21, 2025, the establishments must remain closed to the public until full compliance is certified.

This case underscores the broad scope of the SIC's regulatory powers in Colombia's consumer protection system and illustrates the intersection between administrative enforcement, public safety, and business compliance. It reaffirms that technical regulation compliance is not merely a procedural duty but a substantive obligation designed to protect fundamental consumer rights under Colombian law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.